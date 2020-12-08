SA's longest recession since 1992 is over. Investment school: Petri Redelinghuys

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Market Commentary
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum High Court in Pretoria has found that the decision by the Basic Education Department to rewrite two leaked papers was unlawful. 11 December 2020 4:45 PM
WeThinkCode gets boost from Absa to develop coders CEO Nyari Samushonga says they are looking for a mind that is curious and is not threatened by change. 11 December 2020 4:02 PM
Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign Judges Matter campaign coordinator Alison Tilley says they have always been concerned with judges making public statements. 11 December 2020 1:09 PM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
SA's longest recession since 1992 is over. Investment school: Petri Redelinghuys

SA's longest recession since 1992 is over. Investment school: Petri Redelinghuys

8 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank about the Gross Domestic Product rebounding to 13.5%. Wagyu SA ribeye meat achieves the highest marbling score ever in the country. On Investment School we discuss the differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading with Petri Redelinghuys, Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors


More episodes from The Money Show

Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the changes in leadership, Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner. Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O. SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.

IDC's former CEO heads SAA new interim board. Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa - Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine about the new interim board at SAA. Mama Bongi's booming chocolate chip cookies business. Shapeshifter is Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

High Court sets aside Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ report. Other People's Money: Dr Jonathan Louw

7 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Workman's about the High Court having set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ''rogue unit'' report. What does it take to launch a new luxury SA hotel during a pandemic? On Other People’s Money is Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of South African National Blood Service

MTN takes aim at Vodacom. Friday File: Charlotte Rhys SA

4 December 2020 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about MTN taking aim at rival Vodacom over 5G. Presidential Employment Stimulus Package effect on film and arts industry. Friday file is luxury bath, body and skin care products company Charlotte Rhys SA 

$400 million needed for stake in SAA.

3 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News about $400 million needed from the sale of a stake in its bankrupt national airline, SAA. Government pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servant's wage bill increase. Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA’s lockdown 

Another 2020 surprise with the national lottery numbers very first consecutive sequence. Shapeshifter: MTN Group CEO, Ralph Mupita

2 December 2020 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria about the first consecutive sequence of winning lottery numbers and the odds. A 48-hour Social media crisis consultancy launched. Shapeshifter is Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO

SA government wants to postpone court case on state employees' wage increases. Investment school with Mduduzi Luthuli on behavioural bias

1 December 2020 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of Wits about government asking unions to postpone court case on wage increases for public sector workers to next year. Customers are sunning new vehicles for second-hand cars. On Investment school Mduduzi Luthuli,  Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital talks us through how behaviour bias destroys more wealth than fees 

Investment School - how behavior bias destroys more wealth than fees

1 December 2020 8:13 PM

Guest: Mduduzi Luthuli | Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Online purchases skyrocket during Black Friday. Friday File: Boudoir: The Baking Boutique

27 November 2020 8:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dan Buntman, Head of Compliance and Strategy at Ozow about online purchases today, Black Friday. On Friday File is Kelly Holman, owner of Boudoir: The Baking Boutique 

Trending

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

Local

Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign

Local

It would be very stupid for DBE to try and appeal this matter- AfriForum

Local

EWN Highlights

Mogoeng criticises govt's failure to have funds available to modernise courts

11 December 2020 6:20 PM

Masuku welcomes Gauteng ANC charges over PPE tender

11 December 2020 6:13 PM

Kebby Maphatsoe to appear before ANC integrity commission over Zondo warning

11 December 2020 6:10 PM

- Local
