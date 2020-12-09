IDC's former CEO heads SAA new interim board. Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa - Net#work BBDO’s CEO

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine about the new interim board at SAA. Mama Bongi's booming chocolate chip cookies business. Shapeshifter is Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO
Ray White speaks to Filum Ho, CEO at Autoboys about the victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle. Is corporate art an investment or not? Friday file is von Geusau chocolates by Richard von Geusau
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the changes in leadership, Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner. Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O. SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank about the Gross Domestic Product rebounding to 13.5%. Wagyu SA ribeye meat achieves the highest marbling score ever in the country. On Investment School we discuss the differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading with Petri Redelinghuys, Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Workman's about the High Court having set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ''rogue unit'' report. What does it take to launch a new luxury SA hotel during a pandemic? On Other People's Money is Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of South African National Blood Service
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about MTN taking aim at rival Vodacom over 5G. Presidential Employment Stimulus Package effect on film and arts industry. Friday file is luxury bath, body and skin care products company Charlotte Rhys SA
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Antony Sguazzin, Senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News about $400 million needed from the sale of a stake in its bankrupt national airline, SAA. Government pension fund shunned troubled SOEs while unions slug it out on civil servant's wage bill increase. Lucky Star's owner Oceana Group interim results benefits from operating as an essential service during SA's lockdown
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Johan Ferreira, Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria about the first consecutive sequence of winning lottery numbers and the odds. A 48-hour Social media crisis consultancy launched. Shapeshifter is Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of Wits about government asking unions to postpone court case on wage increases for public sector workers to next year. Customers are sunning new vehicles for second-hand cars. On Investment school Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital talks us through how behaviour bias destroys more wealth than fees
