Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions even the wacky ones
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all your science questions, even the wacky ones.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Mauritius offers 'no strings attached' long-stay visas
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Mukhtar Joonas - Honorary Consul General at Mauritius Government
Today at 11:05
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 11:32
Toys for Joy-Campaign crossing Africa Melane
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 11:45
EMS Drone Rescue Project
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Fabian Higgins
Latest Local
184 more people die from COVID-19 and cases continue to surge The country's death toll has increased to 24,011 after these recent fatalities. 18 December 2020 6:55 AM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars 'rogue unit'. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees. 17 December 2020 6:33 PM
Democratic Alliance files court papers over Garden Route beach closures DA national spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube explains why they are taking the government to court. 17 December 2020 5:00 PM
Civil society group Accountability Now want Ramaphosa to suspend Mkhwebane The organisation wants the Public Protector to be removed pending the outcome of removal proceedings in Parliament. 17 December 2020 12:41 PM
Zandile Gumede's supporters 'vindicated' as she returns to KZN legislature Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.... 16 December 2020 8:03 AM
JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati. 17 December 2020 7:01 PM
Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator 16 December 2020 8:54 PM
FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits 'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler. 16 December 2020 8:14 PM
Yvonne Chaka Chaka: I'm in negotiations to buy my music masters In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka speaks about her childhood, career and family. 17 December 2020 11:30 AM
'Extraordinary opportunity' - Former FNB CEO buys prime wine estate from Distell Wine expert Michael Fridjhon on the sale of the Cape's historic Plaisir de Merle to the Jordaan family of Bartinney Wine Estate. 16 December 2020 6:56 PM
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2020 8:27 AM
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy' Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show. 16 December 2020 7:52 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the changes in leadership, Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner. Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O. SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.


More episodes from The Money Show

SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine. Altron demerger from Bytes UK

17 December 2020 8:20 PM

Experts discuss reasons SA failure to secure Covid-19 vaccine in time. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati talk about Altron demerger from Bytes UK  which created R7-billion in shareholder value Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, share his top five money tips for the year ahead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Local currency in a Goldilocks space. Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund's CEO Tandi Nzimande

16 December 2020 8:20 PM

Economists and currency experts discuss disadvantages and advantages of a strong currency and the desired level against the US Dollar.  Tandi Nzimande, CEO of Solidarity Fund talks about his career path and the call to lead the Solidarity Fund. Joe Parker, SA's legendary comedian talks about the year that was and the his business going under liquidation due to Covid-19 lockdown. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Public Sector Unions lose court bid. Investment school: Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments, Riccardo Fontanella

15 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions, Andrew Levy and Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment and Gina Schoeman, Economist at Citi Bank about the public sector losing the wage sector court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes. On Investment school is Riccardo Fontanella, Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Eskom struggles to retrieve funds and a dark festive season. Other People's Money - Miles Kubheka, Founder of Vuyo's

14 December 2020 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom about Eskom struggling to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during the festive season. 300 million litres of unsold wine in South Africa. On Other People's Money is Miles Kubheka, Founder of Vuyo's

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Victory for SA car owners. Friday File: von Geusau chocolates

11 December 2020 7:19 PM

 

Ray White speaks to Filum Ho, CEO at Autoboys about the victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle. Is corporate art an investment or not? Friday file is von Geusau chocolates by Richard von Geusau

LISTEN TO PODCAST

IDC's former CEO heads SAA new interim board. Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa - Net#work BBDO's CEO

9 December 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine about the new interim board at SAA. Mama Bongi's booming chocolate chip cookies business. Shapeshifter is Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO's CEO

LISTEN TO PODCAST

SA's longest recession since 1992 is over. Investment school: Petri

8 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank about the Gross Domestic Product rebounding to 13.5%. Wagyu SA ribeye meat achieves the highest marbling score ever in the country. On Investment School we discuss the differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading with Petri Redelinghuys, Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High Court sets aside Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ report. Other People's Money: Dr Jonathan Louw

7 December 2020 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Workman's about the High Court having set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ''rogue unit'' report. What does it take to launch a new luxury SA hotel during a pandemic? On Other People’s Money is Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of South African National Blood Service

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN takes aim at Vodacom. Friday File: Charlotte Rhys SA

4 December 2020 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about MTN taking aim at rival Vodacom over 5G. Presidential Employment Stimulus Package effect on film and arts industry. Friday file is luxury bath, body and skin care products company Charlotte Rhys SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

