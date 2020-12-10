Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the changes in leadership, Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner. Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O. SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
Experts discuss reasons SA failure to secure Covid-19 vaccine in time. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati talk about Altron demerger from Bytes UK which created R7-billion in shareholder value Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, share his top five money tips for the year ahead.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economists and currency experts discuss disadvantages and advantages of a strong currency and the desired level against the US Dollar. Tandi Nzimande, CEO of Solidarity Fund talks about his career path and the call to lead the Solidarity Fund. Joe Parker, SA’s legendary comedian talks about the year that was and the his business going under liquidation due to Covid-19 lockdown.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions, Andrew Levy and Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment and Gina Schoeman, Economist at Citi Bank about the public sector losing the wage sector court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes. On Investment school is Riccardo Fontanella, Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to André de Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom about Eskom struggling to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during the festive season. 300 million litres of unsold wine in South Africa. On Other People’s Money is Miles Kubheka, Founder of Vuyo'sLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ray White speaks to Filum Ho, CEO at Autoboys about the victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle. Is corporate art an investment or not? Friday file is von Geusau chocolates by Richard von Geusau
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Guy Leitch, Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine about the new interim board at SAA. Mama Bongi's booming chocolate chip cookies business. Shapeshifter is Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEOLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Goolam Ballim, Group Chief Economist at Standard Bank about the Gross Domestic Product rebounding to 13.5%. Wagyu SA ribeye meat achieves the highest marbling score ever in the country. On Investment School we discuss the differences between equity investing vs derivatives trading with Petri Redelinghuys, Founder at Herenya Capital AdvisorsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Workman's about the High Court having set aside Busisiwe Mkhwebane's ''rogue unit'' report. What does it take to launch a new luxury SA hotel during a pandemic? On Other People’s Money is Dr. Jonathan Louw, CEO of South African National Blood ServiceLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about MTN taking aim at rival Vodacom over 5G. Presidential Employment Stimulus Package effect on film and arts industry. Friday file is luxury bath, body and skin care products company Charlotte Rhys SALISTEN TO PODCAST