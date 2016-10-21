21 October 2016

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
702 FYI
Today at 10:33
World Cancer Day
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram
125
Today at 10:45
Cancer & Nutrition
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Tech with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Radio station management
The Clement Manyathela Show
Stephen Werner - Exec Producer at Kfm Breakfast
JD Mostert, station manager at 5fm
Shoeshoe Ntsoaki Qhu, Station Manager at Voice of Wits
Today at 11:32
Minister Fritz unhappy with Public Order Policing report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:10
Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:15
More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:23
If Sex Work is illegal, why is SARS taxing OnlyFans
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:27
Gender rights groups and sex workers call foul on double standards on tax and sexwork
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 14:07
DIY with Angelo d’Ambrosio - How to get rid of home-invading insects
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
