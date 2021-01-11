President Ramaphosa to address the nation this evening.

Peter Worthington Senior economist at Absa gave an analysis on what to expect when the retail sales and manufacturing data for the last quarter of 2020 comes out this week.
and prof Nick Binedell from Gordon Institute of Business Science reviewed a book by Alan G. Lafley and Roger Martin called "Playing to Win: How Strategy Really Works".
Ray White speaks to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute on the reasons why they are challenging the 'state monopoly' on Covid vaccine. On this week's Friday Profile we focus on the spread of the spirit of Ubuntu in the olive oil production made by aspiring farmer Loyiso Manga.
Ray White speaks to Professor Helen Rees. Executive Director Wits RHI. chair of the South African health products regulatory authority about the country securing a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers, with one-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive this month and a further 500,000 in February. On finding time to hustle, is entrepreneur, global keynote speaker, and published author.
Ray White speaks to The National Liquor Traders Council national convener, Lucky Ntimane about approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of banning the sale of alcohol during the lockdown and
to Jean du Toit, head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA on SARS looking into utilizing the Automatic Exchange of Information regime to pin down taxpayers who have not disclosed their offshore interests.
CEO at Discovery spoke of the medical aid scheme's plan with the government in precuring COVID-19 vaccine and Mike Schussler, Chief economist at Economists.co.za gave analysis on how the UK's lockdown will affect South Africa's economy.
Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub explains the government's strategy when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and Chef Coco Reinharz spoke of his relationship with money.
Financial and economic experts discuss the economic challenges the country faced under the global health pandemic. They also share big economic and political themes that might arise in 2021
Experts discuss reasons SA failure to secure Covid-19 vaccine in time. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati talk about Altron demerger from Bytes UK which created R7-billion in shareholder value Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, share his top five money tips for the year ahead.
Economists and currency experts discuss disadvantages and advantages of a strong currency and the desired level against the US Dollar. Tandi Nzimande, CEO of Solidarity Fund talks about his career path and the call to lead the Solidarity Fund. Joe Parker, SA's legendary comedian talks about the year that was and the his business going under liquidation due to Covid-19 lockdown.
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Zwelinzima Vavi, General Secretary at SA Federation of Trade Unions, Andrew Levy and Labour Economist and MD at Andrew Levy Employment and Gina Schoeman, Economist at Citi Bank about the public sector losing the wage sector court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes. On Investment school is Riccardo Fontanella, Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments