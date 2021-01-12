Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Fourways residents urged to report location of hippo roaming the urban jungle The Gauteng Agriculture Department said the hippo was first spotted at the end of last month in Chartwell. 12 January 2021 9:26 AM
South Africa records 15,046 new Covid-19 infections The Department of Health also reported that 416 people have died from Covid-19. 12 January 2021 7:13 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 11 January 2021 8:43 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 11 January 2021 3:37 PM
IEC approaches Electoral Court to postpone by-elections due to level 3 lockdown In a statement released on Monday, the IEC said it was seeking a postponement on the basis that the latest regulations curtail pol... 11 January 2021 2:36 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released. He was 50 years old at the time of his passing. 11 January 2021 8:40 AM
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
The Money Show
Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

12 January 2021 8:21 PM

Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.


President Ramaphosa to address the nation this evening.

11 January 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington Senior economist at Absa gave an analysis on what to expect when the retail sales and manufacturing data for the last quarter of 2020 comes out this week.

and prof Nick Binedell from Gordon Institute of Business Science reviewed a book by Alan G. Lafley and Roger Martin called "Playing to Win: How Strategy Really Works". 

Legal action against the 'nationalisation' of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Friday Profile: The Ubuntu Extra Virgin Oil Brand

8 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ray White speaks to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute on the reasons why they are challenging the ‘state monopoly’ on Covid vaccine. On this week's Friday Profile we focus on the spread of the spirit of Ubuntu in the olive oil production made by aspiring farmer Loyiso Manga.  

SA to receive a million Covid-19 vaccines in January. Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"

7 January 2021 8:20 PM

Ray White speaks to Professor Helen Rees.  Executive Director Wits RHI.  chair of the South African health products regulatory authority about the country securing a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers, with one-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive this month and a further 500,000 in February. On finding time to hustle, is entrepreneur, global keynote speaker, and published author.

SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban

6 January 2021 8:21 PM

Ray White speaks to The National Liquor Traders Council national convener, Lucky Ntimane about approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of banning the sale of alcohol during the lockdown and

to Jean du Toit, head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA on SARS looking into utilizing the Automatic Exchange of Information regime to pin down taxpayers who have not disclosed their offshore interests.

Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital gave an understating of investment risk when investing top local and global shares.

5 January 2021 8:18 PM

CEO at Discovery spoke of the medical aid scheme’s plan with the government in precuring COVID-19 vaccine and Mike Schussler, Chief economist at Economists.co.za gave analysis on how the UK’s lockdown will affect South Africa’s economy.

Maarten Ackermaan , Chief Economist, and advisory partner at Citadel told us what we can expect when it comes to the local and international economy

4 January 2021 8:18 PM

Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub explains the government's strategy when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and Chef Coco Reinharz spoke of his relationship with money.

Analysis of 2020 and a sneak peek into 2021

18 December 2020 7:22 PM

Financial and economic experts discuss the economic challenges the country faced under the global health pandemic. They also share big economic and political themes that might arise in 2021

SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine. Altron demerger from Bytes UK

17 December 2020 8:20 PM

Experts discuss reasons SA failure to secure Covid-19 vaccine in time. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati talk about Altron demerger from Bytes UK  which created R7-billion in shareholder value Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, share his top five money tips for the year ahead.

Local currency in a Goldilocks space. Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund's CEO Tandi Nzimande

16 December 2020 8:20 PM

Economists and currency experts discuss disadvantages and advantages of a strong currency and the desired level against the US Dollar.  Tandi Nzimande, CEO of Solidarity Fund talks about his career path and the call to lead the Solidarity Fund. Joe Parker, SA’s legendary comedian talks about the year that was and the his business going under liquidation due to Covid-19 lockdown. 

Dlamini-Zuma flags large gatherings as one of the reasons for level 3 lockdown

Local Politics

President Ramaphosa declares special category 1 funeral for King Thulare

Local

Ports of entry to be closed, alcohol sales still banned as SA remains on Level 3

Politics

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debauchery'

12 January 2021 8:44 PM

Global population hit by extreme drought set to double

12 January 2021 8:38 PM

What we know about South Africa's coronavirus variant

12 January 2021 7:47 PM

