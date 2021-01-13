SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls for "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry. Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest provicial Covid infection stats
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn with Keith Walker
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker
Today at 10:33
SASSA payments crisis and the solution
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Shana Fernandez
Lorenzo Davids - CEO at Community Chest WC
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury-Strategies for 2nd wave covid 19 in SA and globally
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Latest Local
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure' Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says we are in a critical state without ability to hospitalise many people as wave increases. 13 January 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Is liquor industry's plea for tax break the start of 'unaffordable tax revolt'? The industry wants excise tax payment deferred until the alcohol ban is lifted. Wide-ranging reaction on The Money Show. 13 January 2021 7:09 PM
Trump claims incendiary speech before Capitol riots was 'totally appropriate' With steps afoot to remove/impeach Donald Trump ahead of Biden's inauguration, he's chosen to visit 'his' wall on Mexico border. 12 January 2021 8:16 PM
Our volatile but resilient rand: 'Driven only one-third by domestic factors' 'Don't forget the rand tends to strengthen slowly and then weaken quickly.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB strategist John Cairns. 12 January 2021 6:48 PM
View all Politics
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
A Social Reckoning How to balance free speech with constructive engagement and manage it all as a business. 13 January 2021 7:15 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
View all Business
Buying a new car may be possible – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments Need new wheels? WesBank’s Lebogang Goaaketse discusses a popular method for making repayments more affordable. 13 January 2021 10:49 AM
Is the Bitcoin bubble about to burst following 20% plunge? Big corporates have been investing in Bitcoin; what does that mean for the future? Crypto expert Paul Mitchell weighs in. 12 January 2021 7:37 PM
What WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal collect from users List of data that each of the three messaging apps collect from their users 12 January 2021 2:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
SA actress Lindiwe Ndlovu passes away She was one of the most incredible performers and a SAFTA-winning actress. 11 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
All rich South Africans must submit to lifestyle audits - judge Dennis Davis Auditing the lifestyles of potentially tax-dodging rich South Africans is low-hanging fruit, says Davis (Tax Review Committee). 11 January 2021 6:28 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls for "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry. Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls for "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry. Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:21 PM

Charles de Wet Tax Executive at ENSAfrica,  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, and Richard Rushton, Distell group CEO gave their opinion on whether the alcohol industry wanting excise tax duties deferred will cause trouble for South Africa's economy.  Fabian Whate, head at Naspers Foundry was this week's shapeshifter and EWN Reporter gave details as to why Anoj Singh appearance at the State Capture Commission of inquiry was postponed.


More episodes from The Money Show

Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

12 January 2021 8:21 PM

Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Ramaphosa to address the nation this evening.

11 January 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington Senior economist at Absa gave an analysis on what to expect when the retail sales and manufacturing data for the last quarter of 2020 comes out this week.

and prof Nick Binedell from Gordon Institute of Business Science reviewed a book by Alan G. Lafley and Roger Martin called "Playing to Win: How Strategy Really Works". 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal action against the ‘nationalisation’ of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Friday Profile: The Ubuntu Extra Virgin Oil Brand

8 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ray White speaks to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute on the reasons why they are challenging the ‘state monopoly’ on Covid vaccine. On this week's Friday Profile we focus on the spread of the spirit of Ubuntu in the olive oil production made by aspiring farmer Loyiso Manga.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA to receive a million Covid-19 vaccines in January. Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"

7 January 2021 8:20 PM

Ray White speaks to Professor Helen Rees.  Executive Director Wits RHI.  chair of the South African health products regulatory authority about the country securing a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers, with one-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive this month and a further 500,000 in February. On finding time to hustle, is entrepreneur, global keynote speaker, and published author.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban

6 January 2021 8:21 PM

Ray White speaks to The National Liquor Traders Council national convener, Lucky Ntimane about approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of banning the sale of alcohol during the lockdown and

to Jean du Toit, head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA on SARS looking into utilizing the Automatic Exchange of Information regime to pin down taxpayers who have not disclosed their offshore interests.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital gave an understating of investment risk when investing top local and global shares.

5 January 2021 8:18 PM

CEO at Discovery spoke of the medical aid scheme’s plan with the government in precuring COVID-19 vaccine and Mike Schussler, Chief economist at Economists.co.za gave analysis on how the UK’s lockdown will affect South Africa’s economy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maarten Ackermaan , Chief Economist, and advisory partner at Citadel told us what we can expect when it comes to the local and international economy

4 January 2021 8:18 PM

Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub explains the government's strategy when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and Chef Coco Reinharz spoke of his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis of 2020 and a sneak peek into 2021

18 December 2020 7:22 PM

Financial and economic experts discuss the economic challenges the country faced under the global health pandemic. They also share big economic and political themes that might arise in 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA fails to secure Covid-19 vaccine. Altron demerger from Bytes UK

17 December 2020 8:20 PM

Experts discuss reasons SA failure to secure Covid-19 vaccine in time. Altron CEO, Mteto Nyati talk about Altron demerger from Bytes UK  which created R7-billion in shareholder value Personal finance expert Warren Ingram, share his top five money tips for the year ahead.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng ICU field hospitals - 'There's a stench of possible corrupt expenditure'

Local

Some private schools forge ahead with resumption of academic year

Local

Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls

Africa

EWN Highlights

The waiting continues for fire-hit Masiphumelele residents

13 January 2021 7:50 PM

NMB residents urged to use water sparingly

13 January 2021 7:23 PM

Japan expands virus emergency, tightens border restrictions

13 January 2021 7:20 PM

