Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies State Capture. Friday File, CHILL CAPE TOWN

Latest Local
Crooked people will always find a way, says Ramaphosa on PPE corruption He said in spite of their best efforts, some linked to the governing party threw away the rule book when it came to acquiring PPEs... 15 January 2021 5:08 PM
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I want arrests’ - Enock Mpianzi’s mother a year after his death The grade 8 Parktown Boys’ High pupil drowned when his makeshift raft capsized in the Crocodile River in Brits. 15 January 2021 3:45 PM
[WATCH] 2021 school year delayed by 2 weeks, schools will reopen on 15 February Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule says Council of Education Minister and Cabinet has taken this decision. 15 January 2021 9:39 AM
'Thank you Mr President for not shutting us down, but we need more support!' Loadshedding is another blow to the struggling restaurant industry. We need more relief says Grace Harding (Restaurant Collective) 14 January 2021 7:35 PM
Malema willing to be the first one to get COVID-19 vaccine EFF leader Julius Malema is calling for members to halt political gatherings pending further guidance from government. 14 January 2021 3:22 PM
Singh must provide affidavit by Monday after non-appearance at Zondo Commission Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh will still have to appear after not testifying as scheduled, says EWN's Gaye Davis. But will he sing? 13 January 2021 7:47 PM
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Don't fall for promises of high returns from latest investment scam, warns FSCA A new scam is surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. The masterminds are even using the FSP number of a legitimate company. 14 January 2021 8:19 PM
Telegram now counts 500m active users. 'People are rebelling against Facebook!' The new privacy policy being implemented by WhatsApp's parent company is the straw that broke the consumer's back - Toby Shapshak 13 January 2021 9:03 PM
Mindful drinking: 'Non-alcoholic drinks having a heyday in SA right now' Non-alcoholic drinks can be seen on shelves just about everywhere. Bruce Whitfield interviews Mindful Drinking SA's Sean O'Connor. 13 January 2021 8:28 PM
How to buy your very first share – even if you have mere cents to invest You can buy R1 (or even one cent) worth of shares. "The key to getting started is to get started," says Charles Savage. 13 January 2021 3:04 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
'Wandi Nzimande had the skill to tell great stories', says Bathu founder Theo Founder of Bathu Shoes Theo Baloyi pays tribute the late Wandi Nzimande who passed away on Wednesday. 14 January 2021 1:58 PM
SAMA27 unbundles amaPiano, Gqom and Kwaito genre SAMA27 spokesperson Lesley Mofokeng explains why it was time to split the group. 13 January 2021 2:27 PM
She was a natural, people related to her characters - Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother Dumisani Msimang, Lindiwe Ndlovu's brother, says she was fine and they spoke to her on Sunday. 12 January 2021 10:17 AM
Social media bans might raise problems for free speech in the future - Expert Constitutional law expert Prof Pierre De Vos is interested in what we will do in a case where a private company bans somebody. 14 January 2021 5:35 PM
'US dodged bullet by upholding its Constitution after Trump second impeachment' Steam Works director and social scientist Dr Dinesh Sharma reflects on the country's Senate voting to impeach the president. 14 January 2021 7:28 AM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
Museveni blocks Facebook, international monitors leave ahead of tomorrow's polls Journalist Isabel Kampala says there is a presence of heavy security on the streets of Kampala and other towns and major cities. 13 January 2021 2:52 PM
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Elon Musk slips to no 2 in 'richest' rankings (but earns Andy Rice's hero award) Pretoria-born Musk is a role model in terms of vision, creativity and conviction says branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2021 8:53 PM
'ANC is against another hard lockdown' "Family meeting" – the scariest words in the English language. Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Political Editor Qaanitah Hunter. 11 January 2021 6:33 PM
The Money Show
Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies State Capture. Friday File, CHILL CAPE TOWN

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies State Capture. Friday File, CHILL CAPE TOWN

15 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment. 


Level 2 loadshedding smothers an already suffocating restaurant industry. Personal Finance: Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

14 January 2021 8:17 PM

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management gave details behind Richard Brasher's retirement as Pick n Pay's CEO and his successor Pieter Boone. Managing Director at Vinpro, Rico Basson spoke of the millions of Rands the wine industry will lose due to lockdown levels, and Personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discussed new laws that affect South African provident funds.

SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls for "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry. Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:21 PM

Charles de Wet Tax Executive at ENSAfrica,  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, and Richard Rushton, Distell group CEO gave their opinion on whether the alcohol industry wanting excise tax duties deferred will cause trouble for South Africa's economy.  Fabian Whate, head at Naspers Foundry was this week's shapeshifter and EWN Reporter gave details as to why Anoj Singh appearance at the State Capture Commission of inquiry was postponed.

Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

12 January 2021 8:21 PM

Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.

President Ramaphosa to address the nation this evening.

11 January 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington Senior economist at Absa gave an analysis on what to expect when the retail sales and manufacturing data for the last quarter of 2020 comes out this week.

and prof Nick Binedell from Gordon Institute of Business Science reviewed a book by Alan G. Lafley and Roger Martin called "Playing to Win: How Strategy Really Works". 

Legal action against the ‘nationalisation’ of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Friday Profile: The Ubuntu Extra Virgin Oil Brand

8 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ray White speaks to Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute on the reasons why they are challenging the ‘state monopoly’ on Covid vaccine. On this week's Friday Profile we focus on the spread of the spirit of Ubuntu in the olive oil production made by aspiring farmer Loyiso Manga.  

SA to receive a million Covid-19 vaccines in January. Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"

7 January 2021 8:20 PM

Ray White speaks to Professor Helen Rees.  Executive Director Wits RHI.  chair of the South African health products regulatory authority about the country securing a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers, with one-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine due to arrive this month and a further 500,000 in February. On finding time to hustle, is entrepreneur, global keynote speaker, and published author.

SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban

6 January 2021 8:21 PM

Ray White speaks to The National Liquor Traders Council national convener, Lucky Ntimane about approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of banning the sale of alcohol during the lockdown and

to Jean du Toit, head of Tax Technical at Tax Consulting SA on SARS looking into utilizing the Automatic Exchange of Information regime to pin down taxpayers who have not disclosed their offshore interests.

Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital gave an understating of investment risk when investing top local and global shares.

5 January 2021 8:18 PM

CEO at Discovery spoke of the medical aid scheme’s plan with the government in precuring COVID-19 vaccine and Mike Schussler, Chief economist at Economists.co.za gave analysis on how the UK’s lockdown will affect South Africa’s economy.

Maarten Ackermaan , Chief Economist, and advisory partner at Citadel told us what we can expect when it comes to the local and international economy

4 January 2021 8:18 PM

Ministerial advisory committee professor Barry Schoub explains the government's strategy when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and Chef Coco Reinharz spoke of his relationship with money.

Ramaphosa: Treasury will make sure money is available for COVID-19 vaccine

Politics Local

WATCH LIVE: Clement Manyathela and Tshidi Madia speak to the President

Politics

Brian Molefe says Glencore sold to Ramaphosa for political gain

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE accused of showing little regard for the lives of teachers

15 January 2021 8:15 PM

Molefe: When Mboweni was governor, Sarb declined black-owned bank idea

15 January 2021 8:02 PM

Italy surpasses 1 million coronavirus vaccinations: PM

15 January 2021 6:49 PM

