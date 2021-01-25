Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 19:48
Other People's Money - Part 2
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters: Fibroids
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Meshack Mbokota - Gynaecologist Specialising in Aesthetic /Cosmetic Gynaecology MBChB (Natal) FCOG (SA) Msc Internat
Today at 21:10
State Capture Commission Update with Nthakoana Ngatane
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 22:05
Leading in the 21st Century - The Call for a New Type of African Leader by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

[EXPLAINED] Can your employer force you to take a Covid-19 vaccine?

25 January 2021 6:57 PM

Can employers make it compulsory for employees to get vaccinated against Covid-19? A labour lawyer explains on The Money Show.


Managing Director at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary, Cynthia Schoeman

22 January 2021 7:13 PM

South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.

SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" which will hurt the property market. Personal Finance, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital|

21 January 2021 8:19 PM

Economist and founder at Nascence Advisory Xhanti Payi and Chairman at Seeff Properties, Samuel Seeff analysed South African Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Founder and CEO at Food Lovers Market Brian  Coppin spoke of how there is a ginger shortage in South Africa due to the pandemic. 

Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 20 year low. Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer

20 January 2021 8:17 PM

Chief Economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gives detail on food prices skyrocketing in South Africa and whether we may see an improvement within the year. Co-founder at Aerobotics shed light on how Aerobotics has raised $17 million (R253 million) in an oversubscribed Series B round.

SARS using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings: Investment School -Dino Zuccollo, chairman at 12J Association of South Africa

19 January 2021 8:20 PM

Intikhab Sheikh, Head of technology and solution delivery at SARs explained why SARS is using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner at tomorrow Today gave insight on how to have a free course from top universities available online. 

Treasury is considering tax hikes to an already over-burdened (shrinking) tax base: Other People's Money - Melanie Bala, Broadcasting personality

18 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief Executive of Cannon Asset managers and professor in economics, finance, and strategy, Prof Adrian Saville spoke on whether treasury will be considering tax hikes to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Arnold,  Consol Glass CEO explained how South Africa's glass packagers could face an R1.5 billion hit due to alcohol ban and broadcasting personality Melanie Bala spoke of her relationship with money.

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies State Capture. Friday File, CHILL CAPE TOWN

15 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment. 

Level 2 loadshedding smothers an already suffocating restaurant industry. Personal Finance: Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

14 January 2021 8:17 PM

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management gave details behind Richard Brasher's retirement as Pick n Pay's CEO and his successor Pieter Boone. Managing Director at Vinpro, Rico Basson spoke of the millions of Rands the wine industry will lose due to lockdown levels, and Personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discussed new laws that affect South African provident funds.

SA's economy dealt a dizzying blow following calls for "tax holiday" by the alcohol industry. Shapeshifter: Fabian Whate, Head of Naspers Foundry

13 January 2021 8:21 PM

Charles de Wet Tax Executive at ENSAfrica,  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, and Richard Rushton, Distell group CEO gave their opinion on whether the alcohol industry wanting excise tax duties deferred will cause trouble for South Africa's economy.  Fabian Whate, head at Naspers Foundry was this week's shapeshifter and EWN Reporter gave details as to why Anoj Singh appearance at the State Capture Commission of inquiry was postponed.

Trump's business empire crumbling, Investment School: Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited

12 January 2021 8:21 PM

Blockchain and cryptocurrency expert Paul Mitchell gave an analysis on whether Bitcoins 20% drop is a sign of an overstretched bubble, Kate Hunter Politics Editor at Bloomberg gave details on businesses that are distancing themselves from U.S President Donald Trump and his empire. Charles Savage, Purple Group Limited CEO gave advice on how much money a person needs to start with when investing.

