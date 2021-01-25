How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Constitutional Court orders Zuma to appear at Zondo Commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town
Today at 15:50
MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steven Ambrose - CEO at Strategy Works Consulting
Today at 16:10
#Justice for Shoni & Fix Thembisa Hospital
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ndinnanyi Siminya, family spokesperson and cousin of Shonisani
Today at 16:20
Rise in natural deaths since the start of the pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at the SAMRC and a co-author of the Report
Today at 16:40
[FEATURE] #PromisesPromises- Truck torching case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Kelly - Chief Executive Officer at Road Freight Association
Today at 17:10
SA scientists confirm UK's Covid-19 variant has been identified and found locally
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
Proteas star Kagiso Rabada joins the 200 Test wickets club
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ken Borland, Freelance Cricket writer
Today at 18:08
Some company executives coined it during 2020 while normal people lost money. Is it okay ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Retail investors try beat Wall Street at its own game by pushing GameStop up by 1,700%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 19:09
Launch of The Side Hustle fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and keynote speaker. at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: Three strategies/action plans for business owners to survive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Personal Finance - There are changes to emigration rules on retirement funds, what does it mean for investors?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole Dr Lekopane Mogaladi says there are a lot of omissions in Professor Malegapuru Makgoba's report. 28 January 2021 12:01 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded The Health Ministry says the the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 42, 550. 28 January 2021 6:17 AM
View all Local
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commision, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 1:02 PM
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
View all Politics
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

25 January 2021 8:19 PM

Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of  AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.


More episodes from The Money Show

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth. Investment School: Portfolio Manager at Denker

26 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe,  Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing Director at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary, Cynthia Schoeman

22 January 2021 7:13 PM

South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" which will hurt the property market. Personal Finance, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital|

21 January 2021 8:19 PM

Economist and founder at Nascence Advisory Xhanti Payi and Chairman at Seeff Properties, Samuel Seeff analysed South African Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Founder and CEO at Food Lovers Market Brian  Coppin spoke of how there is a ginger shortage in South Africa due to the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 20 year low. Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer

20 January 2021 8:17 PM

Chief Economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gives detail on food prices skyrocketing in South Africa and whether we may see an improvement within the year. Co-founder at Aerobotics shed light on how Aerobotics has raised $17 million (R253 million) in an oversubscribed Series B round.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings: Investment School -Dino Zuccollo, chairman at 12J Association of South Africa

19 January 2021 8:20 PM

Intikhab Sheikh, Head of technology and solution delivery at SARs explained why SARS is using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner at tomorrow Today gave insight on how to have a free course from top universities available online. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury is considering tax hikes to an already over-burdened (shrinking) tax base: Other People’s Money - Melanie Bala, Broadcasting personality

18 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief Executive of Cannon Asset managers and professor in economics, finance, and strategy, Prof Adrian Saville spoke on whether treasury will be considering tax hikes to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Arnold,  Consol Glass CEO explained how South Africa's glass packagers could face an R1.5 billion hit due to alcohol ban and broadcasting personality Melanie Bala spoke of her relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies State Capture. Friday File, CHILL CAPE TOWN

15 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Level 2 loadshedding smothers an already suffocating restaurant industry. Personal Finance: Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

14 January 2021 8:17 PM

Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management gave details behind Richard Brasher's retirement as Pick n Pay's CEO and his successor Pieter Boone. Managing Director at Vinpro, Rico Basson spoke of the millions of Rands the wine industry will lose due to lockdown levels, and Personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discussed new laws that affect South African provident funds.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commision, must obey all directives

Politics

Tembisa Hospital CEO rubbishes health ombud report on Shonisani Leshole

Local

SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

African Union secures additional 400 million vaccine doses

28 January 2021 3:29 PM

Madikizela: WC records 15% decline in road fatalities over festive season

28 January 2021 3:17 PM

Vinpro takes govt to court over alcohol sales ban

28 January 2021 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA