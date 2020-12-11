Victory for SA car owners. Friday File: von Geusau chocolates

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist answers all you wanted to know about science,even the wacky questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:08
International news from Deutsche Welle in Berlin with Clifford Coonan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Clifford Coonan
Today at 11:05
The future now with dr Roze Phillips-The slotmachine in your pocket - the addictive nature of Tech
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze
Latest Local
SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus The Health Department says 7,150 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours. 29 January 2021 6:25 AM
Want a side hustle? Entrepreneur giving away money to help you get started Nic Haralambous will also help recipients promote their small business. 'It's to get people over that hump of fear of failure' 28 January 2021 8:32 PM
Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away Among her many accolades, including various awards for her stage performances, the icon holds the Order of Ikhamanga in silver.... 28 January 2021 7:49 PM
View all Local
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
ConCourt orders Zuma to appear at Zondo commission, must obey all directives Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on the former president being ordered to testify. 28 January 2021 6:06 PM
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Converting empty offices into flats a growing trend - vacancies at 16-year high The Covid pandemic is changing the way we work. Africrest Properties is set to embark on one of largest conversions in SA. 28 January 2021 9:02 PM
End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors The world is going digital and online. Analyst Peter Armitage discusses the need for rapid changes in business models. 28 January 2021 6:47 PM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
Restaurant including negative reviews has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
[WATCH] Trevor Noah leaves us in stitches explaining GameStop situation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 January 2021 8:29 AM
Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96 Tyson’s longtime manager Larry Thompson confirmed the actress passing on Thursday. 29 January 2021 6:43 AM
View all Entertainment
With a level playing field, we wouldn't have to rely on largesse of billionaires While appreciating pandemic donations from the world's richest, remember they look after their own interests says Tracey Davies. 28 January 2021 7:36 PM
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
View all World
Hopewell Chin’ono: Police have my passports and title deeds Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been granted bail after spending three weeks in jail. 28 January 2021 5:52 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
Victory for SA car owners. Friday File: von Geusau chocolates

Victory for SA car owners. Friday File: von Geusau chocolates

11 December 2020 7:19 PM

 

Ray White speaks to Filum Ho, CEO at Autoboys about the victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle. Is corporate art an investment or not? Friday file is von Geusau chocolates by Richard von Geusau


More episodes from The Money Show

Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

28 January 2021 8:28 PM

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth. Investment School: Portfolio Manager at Denker

26 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe,  Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

25 January 2021 8:19 PM

Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of  AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Managing Director at Ethics Monitoring & Management Services Proprietary, Cynthia Schoeman

22 January 2021 7:13 PM

South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB's decision to keep rates unchanged is "disappointing" which will hurt the property market. Personal Finance, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital|

21 January 2021 8:19 PM

Economist and founder at Nascence Advisory Xhanti Payi and Chairman at Seeff Properties, Samuel Seeff analysed South African Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Founder and CEO at Food Lovers Market Brian  Coppin spoke of how there is a ginger shortage in South Africa due to the pandemic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food prices skyrocket by SA food inflation at 20 year low. Shapeshifter: Ismail Ismail -MD of Compass Insure on running a specialist insurer

20 January 2021 8:17 PM

Chief Economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gives detail on food prices skyrocketing in South Africa and whether we may see an improvement within the year. Co-founder at Aerobotics shed light on how Aerobotics has raised $17 million (R253 million) in an oversubscribed Series B round.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings: Investment School -Dino Zuccollo, chairman at 12J Association of South Africa

19 January 2021 8:20 PM

Intikhab Sheikh, Head of technology and solution delivery at SARs explained why SARS is using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner at tomorrow Today gave insight on how to have a free course from top universities available online. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury is considering tax hikes to an already over-burdened (shrinking) tax base: Other People’s Money - Melanie Bala, Broadcasting personality

18 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief Executive of Cannon Asset managers and professor in economics, finance, and strategy, Prof Adrian Saville spoke on whether treasury will be considering tax hikes to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Arnold,  Consol Glass CEO explained how South Africa's glass packagers could face an R1.5 billion hit due to alcohol ban and broadcasting personality Melanie Bala spoke of her relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe testifies State Capture. Friday File, CHILL CAPE TOWN

15 January 2021 7:13 PM

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 fatalities surpass 43K as 555 people die from virus

Local

Celebrated singer Sibongile Khumalo passes away

Local

Award-winning American actress Cicely Tyson passes away at 96

World Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Job losses on agenda at today’s CWU, SABC board meeting

29 January 2021 8:16 AM

WHO confirms COVID-19 variant found in SA reported in 6 other African countries

29 January 2021 8:08 AM

Zuma likely to appear at Zondo Inquiry in February after ConCourt ruling

29 January 2021 7:52 AM

