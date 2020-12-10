Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the changes in leadership, Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner. Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O. SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine.
CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decadeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe, Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economist and founder at Nascence Advisory Xhanti Payi and Chairman at Seeff Properties, Samuel Seeff analysed South African Reserve Bank's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged. Founder and CEO at Food Lovers Market Brian Coppin spoke of how there is a ginger shortage in South Africa due to the pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief Economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gives detail on food prices skyrocketing in South Africa and whether we may see an improvement within the year. Co-founder at Aerobotics shed light on how Aerobotics has raised $17 million (R253 million) in an oversubscribed Series B round.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Intikhab Sheikh, Head of technology and solution delivery at SARs explained why SARS is using outdated e-Filing software despite warnings. Graeme Codrington, Futurist and partner at tomorrow Today gave insight on how to have a free course from top universities available online.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief Executive of Cannon Asset managers and professor in economics, finance, and strategy, Prof Adrian Saville spoke on whether treasury will be considering tax hikes to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine. Mike Arnold, Consol Glass CEO explained how South Africa's glass packagers could face an R1.5 billion hit due to alcohol ban and broadcasting personality Melanie Bala spoke of her relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment.LISTEN TO PODCAST