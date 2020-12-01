SA government wants to postpone court case on state employees' wage increases. Investment school with Mduduzi Luthuli on behavioural bias

Ferial Haffajee, Associate editor at Daily Mavrick gave analysis on Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe appearance at the state capture commission and Jacob Zuma pushing back on the request to appear in front of the commission. Chief Economist for Econometrix Dr. Azar Jammine explained on whether the country is experiencing a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a 2.5 billion of South African investment.

