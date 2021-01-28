Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.