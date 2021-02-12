Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth SONA. Friday File: Ma-Petite Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst JP Landman about the President's fifth State of the Nation Address address and its priorities. ZAR celebrates its 60th birthday.

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Young entrepreneur makes money by wrapping school books Charisma Manungu says she always tells those around her to look for opportunities and make whatever money. 13 February 2021 11:00 AM
[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says South Africa has made progress in childhood cancers compared to the 60s. 13 February 2021 9:01 AM
Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land Dirco director-general Kgabo Mohoai has been suspended following the purchase of 'land' meant to accommodate diplomats in New York... 13 February 2021 8:47 AM
'Ramaphosa can't talk about efficacy of vaccine when he is not certain?' Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis analyse the State of The Nation Address 2021. #SONAin60minutes 12 February 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: The State of the Nation Address unpacked in #SONAin60minutes Watch our powerful one-hour analysis of #SONA2021 featuring Clement Manyathela, Lester Kiewit, Bongani Bingwa and Gaye Davis. 12 February 2021 9:44 AM
Sona 2021: Let's support businesses and individuals most affected - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa's address focuses on COVID-19, economic recovery and reforms as well as the fight against corruption. 11 February 2021 8:47 PM
'Inefficient regulatory system opens up room for bribes, so a problem for SA' Bruce Whitfield discusses poor business confidence levels in SA with Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec. 11 February 2021 9:05 PM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
PayJustNow disrupts lay-by system: Make your first payment and take it home! No interest, no fees - Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports on the lay-by platform that's taking South Africa by storm. 10 February 2021 9:12 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
WATCH: 'Gorilla Glue girl' finally has superglue removed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 8:52 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa calls for immediate release of those detained in Myanmar Dirco DDG responsible for Asia and the Middle East Ambassador Anil Sooklal says they want democracy to be restored. 3 February 2021 2:37 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
The Money Show
12 February 2021 8:13 PM


Economists' preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

11 February 2021 7:15 PM

Special preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address. Bruce chat to business executives and economists on what can be expected from the president.

Brain drain threatens SA's economic recovery. Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies, Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to James Formby, Chief Executive Officer of RMB about the effects of brain drain on South Africa's economy and route to economic recovery. Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank's chief economist shares his economic forecast for South Africa. Darlene Menzies, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of FinFind talks to Bruce about her career path

Are SA corporates offloading assets to build up cash buffers? Investment School: Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily

9 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science about whether South African corporates are selling off assets for cash. On Investment school is Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily teaching us how to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.

South Africa’s covid-19 vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what? Other People’s Money: Azania Mosaka, Media Broadcaster

8 February 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stavros Nicolau about covid-19 vaccine rollout plans being on hold. Elon Musk’s Tesla starts accepting payment in Bitcoin. Other People’s Money is Media Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka

Finance Minister's call to turn African Bank to state bank are " not positive". Friday file: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn

5 February 2021 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's call to turn African Bank to a state bank. Friday file is Rayhaan Jhetam, Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn 

Will tax hikes be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine?

4 February 2021 8:17 PM

Johann Els, economist with Old Mutual Investment Group analyses whether tax hikes won't be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine and personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital shares advises on how prepare for looming tax year end

Greyhound to shut down operations after 37 years. Shapeshifter: Dr Ernest Darkoh, Founding Partner at BroadReach Group

3 February 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Francois Meyer, General Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services about Greyhound shutting down operations from 14 February 2021. Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance. Shapeshifter is Dr Ernest Darkoh, Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group

Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA. Investment School - Dealing with Losses with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

2 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrea Cavallaro , Group Operations Director at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa about the motor company's R16 billion investment in SA. Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital is on Investment School on dealing with losses 

The Minerals Council on the state of the mining nation. Other People’s Money: Gina Schoeman, Citi Bank Economist

1 February 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council SA about the state of the mining nation. ProfMed funds Covid-19 vaccines. Other People’s Money is Citi Bank Economist Gina Schoeman

'There must be a collaborative effort between taxi industry and law-enforcers'

Local

[LISTEN Five most common cancers in children

Local

Dirco DG suspended over R118m purchase of 'non-existent' US land

Local

702 celebrates World Radio Day

World

Dirco investigation into R118 m wasted on non-existent US land underway

13 February 2021 1:55 PM

Makhura assures ‘disappointed’ health workers GP vaccine rollout plan undeterred

13 February 2021 1:34 PM

SABC condemns the stabbing of Lesedi FM’s Dimakatso Ratselane

13 February 2021 1:19 PM

