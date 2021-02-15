Former president defies Concourt ruling to testify at the State Capture Commission. Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Latest on the probe into steep increase of ginger and garlic prices by retailers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:05
City of Cape Towns 10 point plan to boost tourism sector
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Today at 11:32
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Drink Spiking
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Darren Green - Health and Wellness Consultant and Corporate Events Manager for MCSA at CapeTalk
Today at 14:50
Music - Stones & Bones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Capser Stones & Bones
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other crptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Latest Local
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
Eskom investigating substation fire while guards were on duty in Soweto Senior manager Daphney Mokwena says they suspect some cables were stolen and afterwards that's when the fire started. 15 February 2021 5:51 PM
View all Local
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
Zondo: State capture commission to ask for imprisonment of Zuma A dangerous precedent could be set if Deputy Chief Justice Zondo allowed Jacob Zuma to defy the State Capture Commission summons a... 15 February 2021 3:04 PM
Motshekga: 'Educated man won't rape' comment taken out of context While addressing pupils at Prospectus High School in Pretoria during an oversight visit for the reopening of schools, Angie Motshe... 15 February 2021 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
KPMG tries to win back SA's trust – won't do non-audit work for listed companies For many, the word "KPMG" has become synonymous with "State Capture". Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu (KPMG SA). 15 February 2021 6:26 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
PJ Powers has the perfect playlist for you on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 February 2021 11:55 AM
Twitter users share their most harshest rejection stories Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 February 2021 9:10 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
It's a shame that Australia's Test tour of South Africa isn't on - Correspondent Rob Kaldor says if one of the cricketers or staff brings back COVID-19 they will be ridiculed across the country. 3 February 2021 2:27 PM
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
View all Sport
Couples attempting TikTok challenge that men can't do goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:18 AM
Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears, Janet Jackson past behaviour Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 February 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Former US president Donald Trump acquitted on charges of inciting violence The vote was split with 57 lawmakers voting to convict and 43 voting to acquit. 14 February 2021 7:33 AM
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
15 February 2021 8:16 PM

Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse   the effects of former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing.  Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks’ coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life


More episodes from The Money Show

Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth SONA. Friday File: Ma-Petite Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst JP Landman about the President's fifth State of the Nation Address address and its priorities. ZAR celebrates its 60th birthday.

12 February 2021 8:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Economists' preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

11 February 2021 7:15 PM

Special preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address. Bruce chat to business executives and economists on what can be expected from the president.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Brain drain threatens SA's economic recovery. Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies, Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to James Formby, Chief Executive Officer of RMB about the effects of brain drain on South Africa's economy and route to economic recovery. Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank's chief economist shares his economic forecast for South Africa. Darlene Menzies, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of FinFind talks to Bruce about her career path

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are SA corporates offloading assets to build up cash buffers? Investment School: Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily

9 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science about whether South African corporates are selling off assets for cash. On Investment school is Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily teaching us how to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s covid-19 vaccine rollout plans hit a serious snag. Now what? Other People’s Money: Azania Mosaka, Media Broadcaster

8 February 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stavros Nicolau about covid-19 vaccine rollout plans being on hold. Elon Musk’s Tesla starts accepting payment in Bitcoin. Other People’s Money is Media Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Minister's call to turn African Bank to state bank are " not positive". Friday file: Maverick and Jane Gourmet Popcorn

5 February 2021 7:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's call to turn African Bank to a state bank. Friday file is Rayhaan Jhetam, Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet Popcorn 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will tax hikes be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine?

4 February 2021 8:17 PM

Johann Els, economist with Old Mutual Investment Group analyses whether tax hikes won't be needed to fund Covid-19 vaccine and personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital shares advises on how prepare for looming tax year end

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Greyhound to shut down operations after 37 years. Shapeshifter: Dr Ernest Darkoh, Founding Partner at BroadReach Group

3 February 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Francois Meyer, General Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services about Greyhound shutting down operations from 14 February 2021. Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance. Shapeshifter is Dr Ernest Darkoh, Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA. Investment School - Dealing with Losses with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

2 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrea Cavallaro , Group Operations Director at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa about the motor company's R16 billion investment in SA. Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital is on Investment School on dealing with losses 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants

Business Local Opinion

Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt

Business Opinion Politics Local

Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price

Business Lifestyle

Warrant of arrest issued for Dimakatso Ratselane's husband

15 February 2021 8:53 PM

Dudu Myeni’s interim delinquency order appeal struck off the roll

15 February 2021 8:05 PM

Zondo Inquiry is pulling a publicity stunt, says Jacob Zuma’s son Edward

15 February 2021 7:47 PM

