Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Today at 10:35
The importance of past pupil associations
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Feryal Domingo, Inyathelo Operations Director
Chulumanco Macwingane - Rugby Journalist at ...
Today at 11:05
World of Work- Managing your boss: as important as managing your employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Anja van Beek - Talent Strategist, Leadership Expert and Executive Coach
Today at 11:05
Municipal Service Delivery-Informal settlements still cut off from water supply since january in Khayalitsha
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 11:32
Cape Town Set to become one of the world's top Sea Swimming Destinations
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Eddy Cassar - Publicist at Eddy Cassar Promotions
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- the importance of hydration
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Craig Mamitele, Urologist
Today at 12:07
Parly budget office briefing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 12:10
Vaccine roll out check-in: MEC to Tygerberg Hospital
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:15
QLFS Numbers released
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Risenga Maluleke - Statistician General at Statistics South Africa
Today at 12:23
Budget 2021 preview: Cosatu weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Malvern De Bruyn
Today at 12:27
Budget 2021 preview: South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA) comments
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 12:37
Class of 2020 Matric results - Naptosa responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 12:40
Kraaifontein parents shut down Masibambane & Bloekombos secondary schools
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:45
Suspect arrested in possession of a san rock art - Sahra on the significance thereof
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ron Martin - Heritage consultant at South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra)
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Entrepreneur turns pineapple leaves into reusable sanitaryware
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Candy Androliakos
Today at 13:33
Travel with Kiff Kombi Tours
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Drew Campbell
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - How to apply for a supplementary exam
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Willing
Today at 18:09
TymeBank announcement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:13
Bidcorp CFO, David Cleasby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sizakele Marutlulle - intersectional strategist, creative problem-solver and CEO at Marutlulle and Co
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - why young investors should buy individual stocks (not funds)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin
Today at 20:10
Legal Feature: NOT ALL IS FAIR IN LOVE AND… WILLS
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Moremadi Mabule - Head of Wills at Sanlam Trust
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience. 23 February 2021 7:00 AM
There is room for improving contracting standards - GEMS Government Employees Medical Scheme principal officer Dr Stan Moloabi talks about the case involving corruption of R300million. 22 February 2021 6:07 PM
Zondo files papers to have Zuma jailed for two years In Monday's papers, the secretary of the commission is the applicant and the respondents are Zuma, the minister of police and the... 22 February 2021 4:30 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'Zuma doesn't see himself as criminal hence his statements on leniency of state' Legal journalist Karyn Maughan weighs in on the former president's utterances about the state being soft on criminals. 22 February 2021 12:53 PM
South Africa – still beautiful as ever – is preparing for the return of tourism The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sisa Ntshona, CEO at SA Tourism. 22 February 2021 7:36 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Sasol grinds down its debt mountain - finally smaller than the company itself The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO at Sasol. 22 February 2021 6:25 PM
No compromise, I want a partner who has his ducks in a row - Qiniso van Damme Qiniso van Damme talks about her journey on The Bachelorette SA and what kind of a partner she is looking for. 22 February 2021 3:23 PM
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] Dad saving toddler from slipping at bowling alley goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] A leaf blower can finally be used for something Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2021 8:22 AM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People's Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

22 February 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona  discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People’s Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota


Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

19 February 2021 7:14 PM

Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company Mungo 

Three alcohol bans cost the industry R36.3 billion in lost revenue. The Side Hustle :Building small businesses slowly with Nic Haralambous

18 February 2021 8:17 PM

Ray White speaks to Kurt Moore, CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association about the effects on the three alcohol bans on the industry and the R36.3 billion revenue lost. The Foschini Group invests in local manufacturing development. On The Side Hustle, Nic Haralambous takes us through building a small business slowly and tells us about the hour audit 

New law for the Public Investment Corporation has been signed to improve transparency in reporting. Shapeshifter: Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital

17 February 2021 8:16 PM

Carol Paton, Editor at Large at Business Day explains to Bruce Whitfield about the new law signed at the Public Investment Corporation. The new law brings in changes to the board and improved transparency in reporting. Kirsty Bisset, CEO STIR Digital talks about her entrepreneurial journey.

Discovery's CEO dismisses untruths on sourcing Covid-19 vaccines privately. Investment School: Investing in Bitcoin with Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

16 February 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the untruths around Covid-19 vaccines being sourced privately. Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO. Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com is on Investment School teaching on Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies 

Former president defies Concourt ruling to testify at the State Capture Commission. Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up

15 February 2021 8:16 PM

Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse   the effects of former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing.  Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks’ coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life

Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth SONA. Friday File: Ma-Petite Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst JP Landman about the President's fifth State of the Nation Address address and its priorities. ZAR celebrates its 60th birthday.

12 February 2021 8:13 PM
Economists' preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

11 February 2021 7:15 PM

Special preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address. Bruce chat to business executives and economists on what can be expected from the president.

Brain drain threatens SA's economic recovery. Shapeshifter: Darlene Menzies, Founder and CIO of FinFind

10 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to James Formby, Chief Executive Officer of RMB about the effects of brain drain on South Africa's economy and route to economic recovery. Goolam Ballim, Standard Bank's chief economist shares his economic forecast for South Africa. Darlene Menzies, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of FinFind talks to Bruce about her career path

Are SA corporates offloading assets to build up cash buffers? Investment School: Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily

9 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science about whether South African corporates are selling off assets for cash. On Investment school is Anthony Clark, Analyst at Small Talk Daily teaching us how to analyse and spot winners in small-to-medium sized listed companies.

With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi

Politics

97 people succumb to COVID-19 and 792 infections recorded

Local

Amplats posts record earnings - aims to boost production via mechanisation

Business

5% drop in matric pass rate not a disaster - Umalusi
23 February 2021 10:31 AM

23 February 2021 10:31 AM

Lesufi pleased with Gauteng matric 2020 pass rate

23 February 2021 9:55 AM

WATCH LIVE: Dipuo Peters continues giving evidence at Zondo Inquiry
23 February 2021 9:44 AM

23 February 2021 9:44 AM

