2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis. Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dischem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
International news with Helen Seeney from Deutsche Welle in Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:33
SAITA Business Person of the Year Awards
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futurism with Dr Morne Mostert-Tito's Budget
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:32
M&M Academy-Matric in the arts
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rolf Pearson
Today at 12:23
CHINESE COURT ORDERS MAN TO PAY EX-WIFE FOR HOUSEWORK IN LANDMARK RULING
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maushami Chetty - CEO at Aarya Legal
Today at 12:52
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Latest Local
2021 BUDGET: Social grant adjustments Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced minor increases to social grants when he delivered his Budget Speech. 24 February 2021 8:39 PM
2021 BUDGET: Allocation for health R6.5 billion will be allocated to the National Department of Health to buy and distribute the vaccine dose. 24 February 2021 8:34 PM
No tax increases: A 'good news' Budget but SA not out of the woods 'We owe a lot of people a lot of money' says Tito Mboweni. Wide-ranging reaction to Budget 2021 on The Money Show. 24 February 2021 7:17 PM
DATE SET: Zuma and French arms company Thales trial to finally begin on 17 May Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma reflects on the upcoming trial of the former president and the arms company. 23 February 2021 12:54 PM
With difficulties of COVID-19, I am very relieved by matric results - Lesufi GDE MEC thanked the educators, the SGBs as well as parents who allowed their children to come to school during a pandemic. 23 February 2021 7:53 AM
Looking for a fresh financial perspective? Momentum's got advice for that Momentum believes the budget speech will make clear that economic recovery is going to take ambition, hard work and patience. 23 February 2021 7:00 AM
Facebook and Australia, what it means for the rest of us Will the deal with Australia help publishers around the world? 24 February 2021 7:15 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
The Black Ties give us a taste of what to expect at Moonstruck CapeTalk's iconic event Moonstruck in partnership with Simply Asia will take place virtually on Saturday, 27 February. 23 February 2021 9:48 AM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Jerusalema Challenge: Is this just a dance or an advert? If the latter, you PAY Entertainment lawyer Dumisani Motsamai says payment for synchronisation is pretty normal within the laws governing copyright. 24 February 2021 1:44 PM
[WATCH] What do you call last slice of bread? TikTokers give hilarious answers Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Woman jumping into frozen pool to save dog goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2021 8:24 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
We’re producing in the hopes we’ll see an uptick - Jack Black founder The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Jack Black founder Ross McCulloch if he has any tips for Tito. 22 February 2021 7:00 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis. Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

24 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury’s budget analysis with economic and tax experts.  Shapeshifter,  Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms company


More episodes from The Money Show

TymeBank gets R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Investment school: Individual stocks for young people and not EFTs with David Shapiro

23 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank about its R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020. Headmaster on the Investment school is David Shapiro is on why young investors should buy individual stocks and not mutual funds 

Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People’s Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

22 February 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona  discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People’s Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

19 February 2021 7:14 PM

Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company Mungo 

Three alcohol bans cost the industry R36.3 billion in lost revenue. The Side Hustle :Building small businesses slowly with Nic Haralambous

18 February 2021 8:17 PM

Ray White speaks to Kurt Moore, CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association about the effects on the three alcohol bans on the industry and the R36.3 billion revenue lost. The Foschini Group invests in local manufacturing development. On The Side Hustle, Nic Haralambous takes us through building a small business slowly and tells us about the hour audit 

New law for the Public Investment Corporation has been signed to improve transparency in reporting. Shapeshifter: Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital

17 February 2021 8:16 PM

Carol Paton, Editor at Large at Business Day explains to Bruce Whitfield about the new law signed at the Public Investment Corporation. The new law brings in changes to the board and improved transparency in reporting. Kirsty Bisset, CEO STIR Digital talks about her entrepreneurial journey.

Discovery's CEO dismisses untruths on sourcing Covid-19 vaccines privately. Investment School: Investing in Bitcoin with Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

16 February 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the untruths around Covid-19 vaccines being sourced privately. Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO. Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com is on Investment School teaching on Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies 

Former president defies Concourt ruling to testify at the State Capture Commission. Other People’s Money - Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up

15 February 2021 8:16 PM

Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse   the effects of former president Jacob Zuma’s decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing.  Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks’ coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life

Dissection of President Cyril Ramaphosa's fifth SONA. Friday File: Ma-Petite Bruce Whitfield speaks to Political Analyst JP Landman about the President's fifth State of the Nation Address address and its priorities. ZAR celebrates its 60th birthday.

12 February 2021 8:13 PM
Economists' preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address.

11 February 2021 7:15 PM

Special preview of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address. Bruce chat to business executives and economists on what can be expected from the president.

Trending

Mboweni unveils R2 trillion Budget, focus on vaccine rollout, efficient spending

Local Business

Government should feed people instead of changing names, says caller Karen

Local

SIU to investigate tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize's associates

Politics

EWN Highlights

Swifambo boss Mashaba admits to paying ANC R80mln from Prasa tender

24 February 2021 8:32 PM

Tito Mboweni's 2021 Budget at a glance

24 February 2021 8:11 PM

First vaccines delivered under global Covax scheme

24 February 2021 7:58 PM

