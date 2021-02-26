Can NGO jobs help solve SA’s unemployment crisis? Friday File: Seeds of Kindness Founder, Este Schoeman

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Leanne Manas
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leanne Manas - Presenter at Sabc 2 Morning Live
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
We got complaints that manual system was not working because of corruption - MEC Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo asks for three months to deal with licensing problems, corruption and collusion. 26 February 2021 7:41 PM
He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance He said no one was above the law, including former President Jacob Zuma, who has defied a Constitutional Court order by refusing t... 26 February 2021 5:15 PM
Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives an update on the relief funds for early childhood development centres. 26 February 2021 4:15 PM
NPA still studying judgment that found Bongani Bongo not guilty of corruption National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila weighs in on the Western Cape High Court ruling. 26 February 2021 12:59 PM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Julius and I are friends but we rarely discuss politics when together - Mbalula Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says she is naturally a very jovial person but not as charismatic as Razzmatazz (Fikile). 25 February 2021 1:30 PM
As export sales boost profit, Distell (Savanna, Klippies) eyes Africa expansion Despite the killer liquor bans in SA, Distell posted a double-digit profit for 2nd half of 2020 says Group CEO Richard Rushton. 25 February 2021 8:28 PM
Woolworths' online food sales soar, but fashion business 'disappointing' Woolworths is not paying an interim dividend, despite strong profit increase. The Money Show interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 25 February 2021 7:41 PM
Discovery results: 'Strong operating performance, well-positioned for growth' Earnings were negatively impacted by exchange rate volatility but Covid-19 provisions resilient, says Group CEO Adrian Gore. 25 February 2021 7:27 PM
Tumi Morake: Acting has always been my first love In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, media personality Tumi Morake speaks about her childhood, career and family. 25 February 2021 12:08 PM
Sars plans to tax retirement funds if you leave SA, target offshore assets The proposal to tax retirement fund members when no longer tax-resident in SA is not unreasonable, says Prof. Osman Mollagee. 24 February 2021 8:42 PM
How much more alcohol will cost you after Mboweni's 2021 Budget Speech Once again this year, you’ll be paying more for your sins. 24 February 2021 2:46 PM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
[WATCH] Teacher teaching her kindergarten class daily affirmations goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Family fulfil dad's final wishes by throwing his ashes into pub drain Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 February 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Woman tracks down hot guy using his backpack but people think its creepy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2021 8:26 AM
Foreign investment boost of R1.6 billion for digital-only TymeBank The opportunity is a game-changer for the fledgling SA bank. Bruce Whitfield interviews TymeBank CEO Tauriq Keraan. 23 February 2021 6:38 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
'State-sponsored corruption should outrage South Africans' - Sars commissioner 'I'm infuriated!' Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says he feels the need to speak truth to power. Strong words on The Money Show. 25 February 2021 8:43 PM
Does an emotive Sars advert make you feel better about paying tax? It's Budget day tomorrow and branding expert Sizakele Marutlulle chooses a topical campaign as her advertising hero of the week. 23 February 2021 8:08 PM
A South African fraudster fleeced US Big Tech out of R620 million ($42 million) Stephen Timm on his new book, "At Any Cost: The South African Fraudster Who Took the Tech World for More Than $40 million". 22 February 2021 8:11 PM
The Money Show
Can NGO jobs help solve SA's unemployment crisis? Friday File: Seeds of Kindness Founder, Este Schoeman

Can NGO jobs help solve SA’s unemployment crisis? Friday File: Seeds of Kindness Founder, Este Schoeman

26 February 2021 7:19 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service about whether non-profit organization jobs can help solve South Africa's unemployment crisis.  Friday File is Este Schoeman, Founder of Seeds of Kindness 


Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group deliver strong financial results despite a global health pandemic.

25 February 2021 8:18 PM

Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group's chief executives take Arabile Gumede through their respective companies' financial results.  Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor discusses the national budget's implications on consumers' finances.

2021 National Treasury's budget analysis. Shapeshifter : Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO

24 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury's budget analysis with economic and tax experts.  Shapeshifter,  Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms company

TymeBank gets R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Investment school: Individual stocks for young people and not EFTs with David Shapiro

23 February 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank about its R1.6 billion in foreign investment. Kumba Iron Ore doubled its annual payout in 2020. Headmaster on the Investment school is David Shapiro is on why young investors should buy individual stocks and not mutual funds 

Sasol cuts debt by R63.4bn and Amplats aims to increase production by 20% by 2030. Other People's Money; Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

22 February 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Sasol and Anglo Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results. SA Tourism's CEO Sisa Ntshona  discusses how the industry is preparing itself for a road to recovery. Other People's Money is legendary Jazz Musician Selaelo Selota

Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case? Friday file: Dax Holding | Managing Director at Mungo

19 February 2021 7:14 PM

Ray White speaks to EWN Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia on why the business sector to be weary of ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule. The Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down. Friday file is Dax Holding, Managing Director of luxury bath robes and towels company Mungo 

Three alcohol bans cost the industry R36.3 billion in lost revenue. The Side Hustle :Building small businesses slowly with Nic Haralambous

18 February 2021 8:17 PM

Ray White speaks to Kurt Moore, CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association about the effects on the three alcohol bans on the industry and the R36.3 billion revenue lost. The Foschini Group invests in local manufacturing development. On The Side Hustle, Nic Haralambous takes us through building a small business slowly and tells us about the hour audit 

New law for the Public Investment Corporation has been signed to improve transparency in reporting. Shapeshifter: Kirsty Bisset, CEO of STIR Digital

17 February 2021 8:16 PM

Carol Paton, Editor at Large at Business Day explains to Bruce Whitfield about the new law signed at the Public Investment Corporation. The new law brings in changes to the board and improved transparency in reporting. Kirsty Bisset, CEO STIR Digital talks about her entrepreneurial journey.

Discovery's CEO dismisses untruths on sourcing Covid-19 vaccines privately. Investment School: Investing in Bitcoin with Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

16 February 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Adrian Gore, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited about the untruths around Covid-19 vaccines being sourced privately. Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO. Farzam Ehsani, Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com is on Investment School teaching on Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies 

Former president defies Concourt ruling to testify at the State Capture Commission. Other People's Money - Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up

15 February 2021 8:16 PM

Justice Zak Yacoob, Former Constitutional Court Judge and Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor at Daily Maverick analyse   the effects of former president Jacob Zuma's decision to snub State Capture Commission and disregards constitutional court ruling. Tim Harford , economist and author of How To Make The World Add Up talks about his philosophy towards money and investing.  Heyneke Meyer, former Springboks' coach discusses his new book, 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life

He's not above the law – Ramaphosa comments on Zuma's ConCourt defiance

Local Politics

Weather update: Severe storm and hail reported across SA

Local

Relief funds are not for running ECDs - Minister Lindiwe Zulu

Local

ANCWL calls on mother body to 'close gap' between former and current presidents

26 February 2021 8:26 PM

Nathaniel Julies murder case transferred to High Court

26 February 2021 7:36 PM

US to release report blaming Saudi prince in Khashoggi murder

26 February 2021 6:54 PM

