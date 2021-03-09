SA's economy shrinks by 7% in 2020. Investment School: Lessons from Warren Buffet investment letter

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib about South Africa's economy shrinking by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946. Simon Brown, Financial Educator and founder of Just One Lap takes listeners and Bruce through Invesment lessons from Warren Buffet
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People's Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE
Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business.
Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.
Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their members. Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature's Gold trademark. Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo
Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about former CEO at Eskom Brian Molefe's allegations against President Ramaphosa on how Glencore 'used relationship' with Ramaphosa to 'extort' Eskom. Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%. Headmaster of the Investment school is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital Mduduzi Luthuli on outcome bias
Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Matshela Koko back at State Capture. Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion. On Other People's Money is Media Personality, Kuli Roberts
Arabile Gumede speaks to Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO at Youth Employment Service about whether non-profit organization jobs can help solve South Africa's unemployment crisis. Friday File is Este Schoeman, Founder of Seeds of Kindness
Anglo American, Discovery Limited and Woolworths Group's chief executives take Arabile Gumede through their respective companies' financial results. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor discusses the national budget's implications on consumers' finances.
Bruce Whitfield analyses 2021 National Treasury's budget analysis with economic and tax experts. Shapeshifter, Shameel Joosub, Vodacom Group CEO talks about his career path I from his youth and 27th career in he telecoms company