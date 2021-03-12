Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:08
Eskom to continue with maintenance despite heightened risk of load-shedding
Philliph Dukash - Head of Generation at Eskom
Today at 18:12
Absa defers annual dividend, profits drop 51%
Daniel Mminele - CEO at Absa Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Stadio reports 10% growth in student numbers and revenue jumped by 14% to R933 million.
Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio
Today at 18:49
Yuppiechef to be powered by Mr. Price
Byron Lotter - Portfolio Manager at Vestact
Today at 19:08
Sun International's income from continuing operations declining by 49% to R6.1 billion
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature ; Billions at play by NJ Ayuk
NJ Ayuk - Chairman at African Energy Chamber
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People's Money ; Sisa Ntshona, sa tourism ceo
Sisa Ntshona - CEO at SA Tourism
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products

Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products

12 March 2021 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products


More episodes from The Money Show

Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and Sanlam reports a 24% rise in profit

11 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN suspends full-year dividend. Shapeshifter: Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

10 March 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's economy shrinks by 7% in 2020. Investment School: Lessons from Warren Buffet investment letter

9 March 2021 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib about South Africa's economy shrinking by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946.   Simon Brown, Financial Educator and founder of Just One Lap takes listeners and Bruce through Invesment lessons from Warren Buffet  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People’s Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa

8 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People’s Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

5 March 2021 7:13 PM

Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

4 March 2021 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector mulling strategies to secure Covid-19 vaccines. David and Goliath fight over honey trademark

3 March 2021 8:19 PM

Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their  members.  Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature’s Gold trademark.  Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe hopes allegations against Ramaphosa won't be swept under the rug. Investment School: Outcome bias with Mduduzi Luthuli, Executive Director at Luthuli Capital.

2 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about former CEO at Eskom Brian Molefe's allegations against President Ramaphosa on how Glencore 'used relationship' with Ramaphosa to 'extort' Eskom. Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%. Headmaster of the Investment school is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital Mduduzi Luthuli on outcome bias

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko is back at State Capture. Other People's Money: Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

1 March 2021 8:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about Matshela Koko back at State Capture. Demand for hygiene and facility services pushes Bidvest's profit up by 3.5% to R4.1billion. On Other People's Money is Media Personality, Kuli Roberts

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

