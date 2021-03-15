Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 16:40
#R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R607 000 for student fees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sibu Mabena, Event Agency Owner
Today at 16:50
Gauteng municipalities committee of inquiry report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Trevor Fowler, Chairperson of the Committee of Inquiry
Today at 16:55
Launch of the new Cape Town Stadium - Business Lounge
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lesley De Reuck - CEO of Cape Town Stadium
Today at 17:05
ConCourt dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:20
SA trout pulled from invasive species list - does it matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Peter Britz - Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University
Today at 17:20
EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 17:46
Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications
Today at 18:13
Shoprite holdings results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Energy regulator delaying licensing of solar panels
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charl Gous - CEO at ACES Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - Top trades in Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lourens Harmse - Head of Africa Trading at RMB
search
Latest Local
[WARNING] It is risky not to wear a seat belt Training Director at MasterDrive Derek Kirby says it is the duty of the driver to ensure everyone is wearing a seat belt. 16 March 2021 3:54 PM
Lack of accountability, oversight by politicians in GP municipalities - report A report into Gauteng municipalities has found that there is a lack of accountability and oversight by politicians, which must be... 16 March 2021 2:41 PM
ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry Insiders have told Eyewitness News that party chair Gwede Mantashe and Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile made an announcement and t... 16 March 2021 2:13 PM
View all Local
Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed News24 journalist Alex Mitchley unpacks on the case that is currently being heard in the Pretoria High Court. 16 March 2021 12:45 PM
Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter The Eskom CEO says he is confident that an independent investigation on accusations against him will vindicate him. 16 March 2021 9:09 AM
Expect to live with load shedding for at least three years - Expert Energy expert and EE Business Intelligence MD Chris Yelland says planned IPP programmes are running late. 15 March 2021 1:03 PM
View all Politics
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming. 15 March 2021 7:25 PM
Mr Price buys Yuppiechef for R460 million in cold, hard cash The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Byron Lotter, a Portfolio Manager at Vestact. 15 March 2021 7:00 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Dad searching for child's teddy bear in car kills bystander Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 March 2021 8:35 AM
Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 11 March 2021 8:52 PM
Airbnb partners with Wesgro in WC, SnapScan in Jhb to boost small businesses Win-win partnerships aim to help the recovery of small business. The Money Show interviews Airbnb SA's Velma Corcoran. 11 March 2021 7:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
View all Sport
We always think of how a song is gonna affect someone's day - Neon Dreams Award-winning Canadian duo are topping the charts in South Africa with their hit single 'Life Without Fantasies'. 16 March 2021 2:27 PM
Waitress quitting on spot after anti-masker refused to wear mask goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 March 2021 8:26 AM
Anele has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 15 March 2021 2:43 PM
View all Entertainment
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all World
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Made a few claims recently? Switch insurers before yours dumps you Finding alternative cover once your insurer 'offloads' you is difficult and expensive, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 March 2021 8:46 PM
'If opposition focuses on ANC faults, not action, we are going nowhere slowly' Bruce Whitfield interviews Mbhazima Shilowa (fmr premier and Cope leader) about politics and his Epicurean Wines business venture... 10 March 2021 7:16 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

15 March 2021 8:18 PM

Absa, Stadio and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of covid-19 on the business sector.  Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism’s CEO share his early money lessons, hopes and investment strategies


More episodes from The Money Show

Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products

12 March 2021 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and Sanlam reports a 24% rise in profit

11 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN suspends full-year dividend. Shapeshifter: Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

10 March 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's economy shrinks by 7% in 2020. Investment School: Lessons from Warren Buffet investment letter

9 March 2021 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib about South Africa's economy shrinking by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946.   Simon Brown, Financial Educator and founder of Just One Lap takes listeners and Bruce through Invesment lessons from Warren Buffet  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People’s Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa

8 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People’s Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African logistics industry battles to regain momentum

5 March 2021 7:13 PM

Mike Walwyn, executive member of South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) discus the plight of logistics industry. Liam McCreedy , Founder at Quench App talks about Capitec backing the business. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings publish financial results.

4 March 2021 8:18 PM

Chief executives of Santam, FirstRand and Liberty Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of global pandemic on their businesses. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor shares advise on the financial costs of switching investment strategies.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector mulling strategies to secure Covid-19 vaccines. David and Goliath fight over honey trademark

3 March 2021 8:19 PM

Craig Comrie, chief executive of Profmed discusses how private medical companies may go about securing Covid-19 vaccines for their  members.  Food Lovers Market and a small honey producer fight over a Nature’s Gold trademark.  Shapeshifter - Gijima AST CEO, Maphum Nxumalo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom's former CEO Brian Molefe hopes allegations against Ramaphosa won't be swept under the rug. Investment School: Outcome bias with Mduduzi Luthuli, Executive Director at Luthuli Capital.

2 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about former CEO at Eskom Brian Molefe's allegations against President Ramaphosa on how Glencore 'used relationship' with Ramaphosa to 'extort' Eskom. Spur Corporation holds on to dividends as profits plummet by 73%. Headmaster of the Investment school is Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital Mduduzi Luthuli on outcome bias

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ANC instructs Parly caucus to support motion for Mkhwebane inquiry

Politics Local

'DA is dealing with charges against Limpopo leader,' says party spokesperson

Local

Court hears why EFF wants CR17 campaign records unsealed

Politics

EWN Highlights

UJ SRC vows to return and 'push much harder' after university increases security

16 March 2021 3:48 PM

President Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at King Zwelithini's memorial service

16 March 2021 3:21 PM

TUT students to join national protest next week, says SRC

16 March 2021 2:58 PM

