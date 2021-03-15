Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

Today at 16:40 #R10GoesALongWay Campaign has raised R607 000 for student fees Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sibu Mabena, Event Agency Owner

Today at 16:50 Gauteng municipalities committee of inquiry report Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Trevor Fowler, Chairperson of the Committee of Inquiry

Today at 16:55 Launch of the new Cape Town Stadium - Business Lounge Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lesley De Reuck - CEO of Cape Town Stadium

Today at 17:05 ConCourt dismisses Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bid Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

Today at 17:20 SA trout pulled from invasive species list - does it matter? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Peter Britz - Professor in the department of Ichthyology and Fisheries Science at Rhodes University

Today at 17:20 EWN:Political leadership pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 17:46 Tony Leon about his new book Future Tense Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Tony Leon - Executive Chairman at Resolve Communications

Today at 18:13 Shoprite holdings results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pieter Engelbrecht - CEO at Shoprite

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Energy regulator delaying licensing of solar panels The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charl Gous - CEO at ACES Africa

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

