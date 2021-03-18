Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of My Life
Latest Local
Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC Jacob Mamabolo says they have already seen a good example with the commission of inquiry into the root causes of taxi violence. 20 March 2021 1:31 PM
SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus The health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 52, 035 since the beginning of the pandemic. 20 March 2021 6:44 AM
After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school The 80-year-old says he will be going to stay at the farm in Ga-Mashashane to enjoy his retirement. 19 March 2021 4:33 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
Biovac partners with US company to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine in SA CEO Dr Morena Makhoana gives more insight on the announced and the partnership. 19 March 2021 8:22 AM
Eskom CEO wants barriers to commercial solar power use eased, so why the delay? Municipalities okay solar panels for domestic use, the problem in SA lies with commercial application says expert Charl Gous. 16 March 2021 7:51 PM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] What happens when a mother stops doing housework and goes on strike? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 March 2021 8:10 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
[WATCH] Crocodile attacking cheetah while it drinks water goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 March 2021 8:31 AM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Mazda's CX-30: 'Finally, a car advert that shows a bit of courage' Tired of those generic SUV ads? Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the Mazda campaign receives his hero of the week award. 16 March 2021 8:20 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous
18 March 2021 8:19 PM

Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

18 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and reward


SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up in two weeks. Friday File: Ithaca Fine Homeware
19 March 2021 7:11 PM

19 March 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware, 

CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but could be sent here. Shapeshifter: Chairman of IG Markets SA, Ndabezinhle Mkhize
17 March 2021 8:19 PM

17 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof. Helen Rees, Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Advisor to WHO & Covax on the Covid-19 vaccine about Sinovac's 5 million vaccines offer. SA's biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts. Shapeshifter is Ndabezinhle Mkhize, Chairman of IG Markets SA

Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients
16 March 2021 8:15 PM

16 March 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite about market share growing at Shoprite and them easing the push for Africa expansion. Six municipalities in the Western Cape move off the Eskom grid - what does this mean for you? Headmaster of the Investment school is Riaan Prinsloo, Chief Investment Officer at Efficient Private Clients teaching about Global Share Investing 

Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People's Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim's CEO
15 March 2021 8:18 PM

15 March 2021 8:18 PM

Absa, Stadio and Sun International's chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results and discuss the effects of covid-19 on the business sector. Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism's CEO share his early money lessons, hopes and investment strategies

Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products
12 March 2021 7:10 PM

12 March 2021 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men's Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products

Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and Sanlam reports a 24% rise in profit
11 March 2021 8:17 PM

11 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses

MTN suspends full-year dividend. Shapeshifter: Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.
10 March 2021 8:20 PM

10 March 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein

SA's economy shrinks by 7% in 2020. Investment School: Lessons from Warren Buffet investment letter
9 March 2021 8:16 PM

9 March 2021 8:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib about South Africa's economy shrinking by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946. Simon Brown, Financial Educator and founder of Just One Lap takes listeners and Bruce through Invesment lessons from Warren Buffet  

Spectrum auction delayed again. Other People's Money: Former Premier of Gauteng, Mbhazima Shilowa
8 March 2021 8:19 PM

8 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Duncan McLeod, Editor at Techcentral about the Spectrum auction that will be postponed again as Telkom secures interdict. Health of the ZAR: the local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs. On Other People's Money is Mbhazima Shilowa, Former Premier of Gauteng, Trade Unionist and Leader of COPE

After 50 years, Martin Ledwaba retires from Jeppe High school

Local

SA records 1,462 infections and 311 people succumb to virus

Local

Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor

Lifestyle

Auditors to probe licensing centres to tackle corruption 'here and now' - MEC

Local

NW woman who allegedly killed and buried her newborn baby abandons bail

20 March 2021 1:15 PM

Record rains, flooding prompt evacuations in Australia

20 March 2021 11:45 AM

Menzi and Ndodeni Ngubani bid farewell in combined funeral in KZN today

20 March 2021 10:58 AM

