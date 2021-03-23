ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
No more Eva means no more Bold on DSTV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Community Circle Home helps travelers in a pinch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Kur - Founder of Community Circle Home SA
Today at 06:50
INTERVIEW: MEMBERS' COUNCIL & INTERIM BOARD STAND-OFF
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
JUDITH FEBRUARY INTERIM BOARD MEMBER, CSA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Gordhan v Moyane: the cross examination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: MEDICINES BODY SAHPRA ON THE VACCINE ROLL-OUT
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Today at 07:20
ANC out to support corruption charged ex eThekwini mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Protas Madlala - political analyst
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The State of the SA Bureau of Standards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
Today at 08:21
They inspired the world to mask up, so why was Czech Republic hit so badly?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Emil Pavlik - Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Today at 10:20
LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.... 23 March 2021 8:00 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
View all Local
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known... 23 March 2021 12:37 PM
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to... 23 March 2021 11:21 AM
View all Politics
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 23 March 2021 7:38 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
View all Business
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go. 22 March 2021 3:05 PM
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

23 March 2021 8:16 PM

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH and Old Mutual's CEO Iain Williamson take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results which were affected by the global heath pandemic. Investment school is Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss. He shared some advice on investment fees, how they work and what to look out for.


More episodes from The Money Show

Advocacy group: SA's democracy is under threat. Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

22 March 2021 8:20 PM

Advocacy group “Defend our Democracy” says that South Africa's democracy is under threat, this is a message from a number of organizations in the country under this name. Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app. On Other People’s Money is Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up in two weeks. Friday File: Ithaca Fine Homeware

19 March 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

18 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and reward

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but could be sent here. Shapeshifter: Chairman of IG Markets SA, Ndabezinhle Mkhize

17 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof. Helen Rees, Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Advisor to WHO & Covax on the Covid-19 vaccine about Sinovac's 5 million vaccines offer. SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts. Shapeshifter is Ndabezinhle Mkhize, Chairman of IG Markets SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients

16 March 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite about market share growing at Shoprite and them easing the push for Africa expansion. Six municipalities in the Western Cape move off the Eskom grid - what does this mean for you? Headmaster of the Investment school is Riaan Prinsloo, Chief Investment Officer at Efficient Private Clients teaching about Global Share Investing 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa, Stadio and Sun International publish financial results. Other People’s Money, Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourim’s CEO

15 March 2021 8:18 PM

Absa, Stadio and Sun International’s chief executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies’ financial results and discuss the effects of covid-19 on the business sector.  Sisa Ntshona, SA Tourism’s CEO share his early money lessons, hopes and investment strategies

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aspen half-year profit drops by 18%. Friday File - MIES body products

12 March 2021 7:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen about results dropping by 8% and Aspen's plans to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine. SA's Men’s Hockey team start bid to raise funds to head to Tokyo 2021 with Matchkit.co-partnership and crowdfunding campaign. Friday file is Marlese Wallis, Founding owner & vision carrier at MIES body products

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank annual earnings fall by 43% and Sanlam reports a 24% rise in profit

11 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank about annual earnings falling by 20%. Sanlam reported a 24% rise in full-year profit. AirBnB partners with SA Tourism, SnapScan to help recovery of small local businesses

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN suspends full-year dividend. Shapeshifter: Klaus Eckstein, CEO of Bayer South Africa.

10 March 2021 8:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO about MTN suspending full-year dividend even though it gained 29-million customers. Shapeshifter is CEO of Bayer South Africa, Klaus Eckstein

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?

Local

Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm

Business

Shabir Madhi: Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing

Local

EWN Highlights

Myanmar junta defends crackdown, vows to stop 'anarchy'

23 March 2021 7:42 PM

Suspect charged as Colorado shooting sparks calls for gun control

23 March 2021 7:01 PM

SAUS vows to march to Union Buildings after Nzimande snubs meeting

23 March 2021 5:47 PM

