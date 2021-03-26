BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Dr James Struthers ( Luxury Leather)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Cherish Vundisa - Founder & CEO at Dr James Struthers
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Universities withhold qualifications to make students pay their debt' Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa explains why universities withhold qualifications from students. 26 March 2021 5:25 PM
Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed News24 Kyle investigative journalist Cowan sheds light on why the vaccine may be delayed. 26 March 2021 4:37 PM
Professor Salim Abdool Karim: Failure is a reason to change tactics Epidemiologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim ays one of his failures was doing research on HIV/Aids and trying to find a solution. 26 March 2021 3:21 PM
View all Local
'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue' Advocate Modidima Mannya says the statement is disturbing as it doesn't come from an ordinary person but a former head of state. 26 March 2021 1:04 PM
1 year of lockdown: Private sector, govt must repair economic scarring together Economist Isaah Mhlanga is one of the voices on a special edition of The Money Show marking one year of the Covid-19 lockdown. 25 March 2021 7:16 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Politics
Corruption case against 18 suspects in VBS bank heist postponed to August The National Prosecuting Authority’s request that the matter be transferred to the Pretoria High Court for a pre-trial conference... 26 March 2021 11:56 AM
Alcohol bans, each one of them, were wildly successful - and utterly devastating Exactly one year ago, the government banned alcohol. Hospitals emptied out, and the economy crashed and burned. 26 March 2021 11:19 AM
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Competing for a partner's love with your children Midwife and psychologist Victoria Black and relationships coach Tracy Ziman-Jacobs shed more on this subject. 26 March 2021 12:07 PM
Sandile Zungu: On a mission to deepen black participation in the economy A foundation has been established to help with awareness around cancer and education in honour of his late wife Zodwa. 25 March 2021 12:25 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Benchpress exercise going horribly wrong for body builder goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Teacher's enthusiastic remote field trip to zoo has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 March 2021 8:13 AM
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.

BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.

26 March 2021 6:30 PM

Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex


More episodes from The Money Show

What needs to be done toWhat needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ? rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?

26 March 2021 6:26 PM

Captain Nick Sloane | Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on the economy

25 March 2021 8:18 PM

This evening on The Money Show, Bruce focusses on the effects of the #Covid-19 lockdown on the economy in the past year. In this hour he’ll speak to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative, Sam Clarke, Founder and CEO at Skynamo, Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal. Shapeshifter: Ian Russell, Chair of Christel House SA

24 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority about a huge container ship. The Ever Given is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal .  Justin Mudge,  Chairperson of Berries ZA shares details of SA's blueberry export market. Shapeshifter is Ian Russell, Chair at Christel House International 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

23 March 2021 8:16 PM

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH and Old Mutual's CEO Iain Williamson take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results which were affected by the global heath pandemic. Investment school is Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss. He shared some advice on investment fees, how they work and what to look out for.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advocacy group: SA's democracy is under threat. Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

22 March 2021 8:20 PM

Advocacy group “Defend our Democracy” says that South Africa's democracy is under threat, this is a message from a number of organizations in the country under this name. Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app. On Other People’s Money is Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up in two weeks. Friday File: Ithaca Fine Homeware

19 March 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware, 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capital Hotels Group snaps up Fairmont Zimbali. Side Hustle Fund - Money. Risk vs Reward with Nic Haralambous

18 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and reward

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CoronaVac shot has not yet been approved in SA, but could be sent here. Shapeshifter: Chairman of IG Markets SA, Ndabezinhle Mkhize

17 March 2021 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof. Helen Rees, Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Advisor to WHO & Covax on the Covid-19 vaccine about Sinovac's 5 million vaccines offer. SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts. Shapeshifter is Ndabezinhle Mkhize, Chairman of IG Markets SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shoprite grows market share. Investment School: Global Share Investing with Riaan Prinsloo, CIO at Efficient Private Clients

16 March 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite about market share growing at Shoprite and them easing the push for Africa expansion. Six municipalities in the Western Cape move off the Eskom grid - what does this mean for you? Headmaster of the Investment school is Riaan Prinsloo, Chief Investment Officer at Efficient Private Clients teaching about Global Share Investing 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why millions of Johnson & Johnson vaccines may be delayed

Local

'Zuma is basically saying he hired judges and they have gone rogue'

Politics

[WATCH] A look at government communications a year into lockdown

Local

EWN Highlights

Ex-Denel board chair Mantsha admits Guptas flew him around the world

26 March 2021 6:13 PM

ATM fails in bid to set aside decision on secret vote in CR no-confidence motion

26 March 2021 5:22 PM

Release of Ntumba murder accused will not cause public disorder - magistrate

26 March 2021 3:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA