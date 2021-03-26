Market Commentary

Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at IntellidexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Captain Nick Sloane | Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
This evening on The Money Show, Bruce focusses on the effects of the #Covid-19 lockdown on the economy in the past year. In this hour he’ll speak to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative, Sam Clarke, Founder and CEO at Skynamo, Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority about a huge container ship. The Ever Given is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal . Justin Mudge, Chairperson of Berries ZA shares details of SA's blueberry export market. Shapeshifter is Ian Russell, Chair at Christel House InternationalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH and Old Mutual's CEO Iain Williamson take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results which were affected by the global heath pandemic. Investment school is Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss. He shared some advice on investment fees, how they work and what to look out for.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Advocacy group “Defend our Democracy” says that South Africa's democracy is under threat, this is a message from a number of organizations in the country under this name. Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app. On Other People’s Money is Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Marc Wachsberger, MD and Founder at The Capital Hotels & Apartments about Capital Hotels Group rescuing the five-star Fairmont Zimbali Hotel that was placed into business rescue last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflx continues to pour fund into SA's film industry. On the Side Hustle Fund, Entrepreneur and Author of How to Star a Side Hustle Nic Haralambous takes us through money, risk and rewardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Prof. Helen Rees, Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, Advisor to WHO & Covax on the Covid-19 vaccine about Sinovac's 5 million vaccines offer. SA’s biggest private school group, Curro gets hit by an increase in writedowns of underperforming schools and bad debts. Shapeshifter is Ndabezinhle Mkhize, Chairman of IG Markets SALISTEN TO PODCAST