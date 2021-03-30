Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
5 Reasons that learnerships deserve more recognition from learners and employers alike
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Rajan Naidoo - Managing Director of EduPower Skills Academy
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Takeaways from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Easter address 'We continue to follow the principle that restrictions should not be more severe than is necessary to contain the spread of the vi... 30 March 2021 9:00 PM
Debt pandemic - 'Majority of South Africans defaulting on their personal loans' The impact of lockdown has been 'like adding fuel to a fire' says National Debt Advisors' Sebastien Alexanderson. 30 March 2021 8:41 PM
Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1 President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government will monitor the situation and urges South Africans to continue to act with caution. 30 March 2021 8:09 PM
View all Local
'Liquor Traders Council to partner with taxi sector to ensure Covid compliance' The Money Show interviews the Council's Lucky Ntimane and economist Martin Kingston ahead of an update on Easter lockdown rules. 30 March 2021 7:00 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates the nation at 7.30pm President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the nation on developments in SA’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of COVID-19. 30 March 2021 5:42 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7.30pm (30 March 2021) The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30 March 2021 3:40 PM
View all Politics
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa "Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko. 30 March 2021 2:27 PM
SA employment ticked up 0.8% in Q4 of 2020 - Stats SA According to the data, the total number of employed persons increased from 9.56 million to 9.64 million in the period September 20... 30 March 2021 11:56 AM
SABC lets go of 621 employees as it concludes Section 189 process It's been a battle for the SABC to conclude the process as it faced resistance from employees and worker unions since it initially... 30 March 2021 9:53 AM
View all Business
Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray. 29 March 2021 7:34 PM
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health. 29 March 2021 6:27 PM
NAC COVID funding: R90 mn shortfall, pleas for more money yet artists cry foul The National Arts Council told the sector last month that it had to renege on contracts with about 600 approved applicants for the... 27 March 2021 11:55 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man showing people how much sugar is in Creme Egg gets mixed reactions Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] New game on what's it like steering big ships goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 March 2021 8:22 AM
Sophie Lichaba has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 29 March 2021 4:07 PM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
Land expropriation without compensation – it’s coming The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the Presidential Land Reform Advisory Panel. 29 March 2021 7:21 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

Economic effects of another lockdown and alcohol ban ahead of the president's address. OneFarm Share connects farmers with registered charity organisations

30 March 2021 7:59 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa, Lucky Ntimane of the National Liquor Traders Council and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa about the effects that another lockdown and alcohol ban would have on the economy ahead of President Ramaphosa addressing the nation. OneFarm Share, a new digital platform connects farmers with registered charity organisations to assist feeding programmes in vulnerable communities


26 March 2021

26 March 2021 8:36 PM

What needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that's stuck at the Suez Canal? Friday File: Luxury Leather, Dr James Struthers 

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Nick Sloane, Vice President of the International Salvage Union and Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group about what needs to be done to rescue Ever Given stuck at the Suez Canal. BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery. Friday file: The Founder and CEO at Dr James Struthers, Cherish Vundisa 

Market Commentary

26 March 2021 6:37 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

BLSA-Intellidex release Infrastructure report that highlights on solutions to boosting infrastructure investment to drive the economic recovery.

26 March 2021 6:30 PM

Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at Intellidex

What needs to be done toWhat needs to be done to rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ? rescue Ever Given that stuck as the Suez Canal ?

26 March 2021 6:26 PM

Captain Nick Sloane | Vice President of the International Salvage Union. AND Senior Salvage Master at Resolve Marine Group

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on the economy

25 March 2021 8:18 PM

This evening on The Money Show, Bruce focusses on the effects of the #Covid-19 lockdown on the economy in the past year. In this hour he’ll speak to Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention Work Group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Martin Kingston, Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA), Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes, Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of YES initiative, Sam Clarke, Founder and CEO at Skynamo, Prof Nick Binedell, Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) and Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund.

Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal. Shapeshifter: Ian Russell, Chair of Christel House SA

24 March 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority about a huge container ship. The Ever Given is blocking Egypt's Suez Canal .  Justin Mudge,  Chairperson of Berries ZA shares details of SA's blueberry export market. Shapeshifter is Ian Russell, Chair at Christel House International 

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5%. Investment School: How investment fees work with Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss

23 March 2021 8:16 PM

Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH and Old Mutual's CEO Iain Williamson take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results which were affected by the global heath pandemic. Investment school is Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss. He shared some advice on investment fees, how they work and what to look out for.

Advocacy group: SA's democracy is under threat. Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

22 March 2021 8:20 PM

Advocacy group “Defend our Democracy” says that South Africa's democracy is under threat, this is a message from a number of organizations in the country under this name. Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app. On Other People’s Money is Qaanitah Hunter, Political Editor News24

SAA's business rescue practitioners wrap up in two weeks. Friday File: Ithaca Fine Homeware

19 March 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Carol Paton Editor at Large at Business Day about South African Airways business rescue practitioners wrapping up their work in 2 weeks. Jay Z's Roc Nation Sport invests in The Sharks in SA. On Friday File is Illze Swart, Owner of Ithaca Fine Homeware, 

Offsite booze ban for four days as South Africa remains on Level 1

Local Politics

Bheki Cele: If the courts say enforce the law on Jacob Zuma police will do that

Local

Couple fight for answers after child sustains extensive burns at Alex creche

Local

EWN Highlights

US, 13 allies voice concern on WHO-backed COVID report

30 March 2021 8:45 PM

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa keeps the country on level 1 lockdown

30 March 2021 8:44 PM

LIVE BLOG: 'Offsite alcohol sales to be banned from Friday to Sunday' Ramaphosa says

30 March 2021 7:18 PM

