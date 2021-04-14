Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
VACCINE REGISTRATION GOES LIVE: More than 126,000 registered within an hour Milani Wolmarans, project manager for the electronic vaccination data system, says there is an option to register at a vaccination... 16 April 2021 6:08 PM
Parly adopts report on public submissions to amend Section 25 of Constitution The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution has met on Friday and will now... 16 April 2021 2:36 PM
COVID-19 grant payments to be made at the end of April - Sassa Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there is also a category of people who made appeals and they are not going to close the system. 16 April 2021 1:53 PM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82. EOH's half-year revenue fell 29%

14 April 2021 8:21 PM

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co 


How should unions negotiate wage increases with government? For our Friday File feature, we have Sally Williams Fine Foods.

16 April 2021 7:15 PM

George Oupa Mthethwa, negotiations educator & facilitator at Labour Research Council discusses labour wage 

negotiation tactics in an ailing South African economy. For our Friday feature, we speak to the manager director at Sally Williams Fine Foods. 

South Africa's currency strengthens by 2,2% against major currencies. Personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram discusses how to save for your children's education

15 April 2021 8:19 PM

 

South Africa's rand has strengthened to pre-pandemic levels as the US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell said that the bank will not change its accommodative stance anytime soon. 

John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss its performance.  Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank discusses Sub-Saharan Africa's projected weak growth of 3.4% as compared to other regions. Education is one of the best ways parents can gift to their children, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram talks about how to save for it. 

SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:18 PM

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

What does the closure of Absa money market fund mean for the industry? Former Springbok loosehead prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira joined us on Other People’s Money.

12 April 2021 8:22 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend throughout the banking industry. In our Business Book Feature, we reviewed entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Daniel Strauss' book, 'The Billionaire Mindset' . Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, former Springbok's loosehead prop joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about his relationship with money. 

Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn Covid relief program. Why Is Cape Brewing Company craft beer brewed in Sweden?

9 April 2021 7:10 PM

Lender and government are in talks about restructuring the R200 billion Covid-19 relief programme, however, banks are rejecting to turn it into a grant, Ismail Momoniat Deputy Director General tax and financial sector policy at National Treasury talks to Bruce. Ross Young, regional director Africa at Cape Brewing Company, explains why some of their beer is brewed in Sweden. For Friday file, we speak to Sinekhaya Manciya, founder of Snezar Timepiece. 

South Africa's wealth at a record high. Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 8:18 PM

South Africa's wealth is at a record high according to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib asset management. Exclusive books is considering pursuing criminal complaints against former CEO Benjamin Trisk. This is after last month the High Court rejected an application by Trisk to force the bookseller to help him obtain a tax exemption.Grattan Kirk, CEO at Exclusive Books took Bruce through the issue.  John Tallodi, managing director at Classic Cars Passion, talks about the booming classic cars market 

61% of SA on social grants? Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay

7 April 2021 8:19 PM

Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how a two third of South Africa's population is dependent on social grants...

Gerrit Van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics dissects the economic implications of the Islamic state-backed terrorists attacked on the town of Palma in Mozambique. 

Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay will retire effective on the 21 April 2021. He spoke to Bruce about his time at helm in the country's second largest supermarket.

SA consumers brace themselves for a massive fuel hike. Investment School with Mduduzi Luthuli - The other side of diversification

6 April 2021 8:19 PM

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist and economic experts discuss the effects of high fuel price hikes of the consumers. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital on the Investment School feature discusses the other side of diversification on your investments. 

The taxman collects R38-billion more in 2020/2021. Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous: How to market your side hustle

1 April 2021 8:20 PM

Arabile Gumede speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service about the taxman collecting R38-billion more in 2020/2021. On the Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - he looks at how to market your side hustle.

