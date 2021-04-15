South Africa's currency strengthens by 2,2% against major currencies. Personal financial advisor, Warren Ingram discusses how to save for your children's education

South Africa's rand has strengthened to pre-pandemic levels as the US Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell said that the bank will not change its accommodative stance anytime soon.
John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss its performance. Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank discusses Sub-Saharan Africa's projected weak growth of 3.4% as compared to other regions. Education is one of the best ways parents can gift to their children, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram talks about how to save for it.
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82, Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management discusses his life with Bruce Whitfield. EOH's chief executive officer, Stephen van Coller talks about his company's finances and the company's turnaround strategy. For our Shapeshifter feature, we have Mike Sharman, co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.coLISTEN TO PODCAST
Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker Capital discusses whether Absa's closure of its money market fund will offset a trend throughout the banking industry. In our Business Book Feature, we reviewed entrepreneur and venture capitalist, Daniel Strauss' book, 'The Billionaire Mindset' . Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, former Springbok's loosehead prop joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lender and government are in talks about restructuring the R200 billion Covid-19 relief programme, however, banks are rejecting to turn it into a grant, Ismail Momoniat Deputy Director General tax and financial sector policy at National Treasury talks to Bruce. Ross Young, regional director Africa at Cape Brewing Company, explains why some of their beer is brewed in Sweden. For Friday file, we speak to Sinekhaya Manciya, founder of Snezar Timepiece.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South Africa's wealth is at a record high according to Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib asset management. Exclusive books is considering pursuing criminal complaints against former CEO Benjamin Trisk. This is after last month the High Court rejected an application by Trisk to force the bookseller to help him obtain a tax exemption.Grattan Kirk, CEO at Exclusive Books took Bruce through the issue. John Tallodi, managing director at Classic Cars Passion, talks about the booming classic cars marketLISTEN TO PODCAST
Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends explains how a two third of South Africa's population is dependent on social grants...
Gerrit Van Rooyen, economist at NKC African Economics dissects the economic implications of the Islamic state-backed terrorists attacked on the town of Palma in Mozambique.
Shapeshifter , Richard Brasher, outgoing CEO at Pick n Pay will retire effective on the 21 April 2021. He spoke to Bruce about his time at helm in the country's second largest supermarket.
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist and economic experts discuss the effects of high fuel price hikes of the consumers. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Luthuli Capital on the Investment School feature discusses the other side of diversification on your investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile Gumede speaks to Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner at South African Revenue Service about the taxman collecting R38-billion more in 2020/2021. On the Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - he looks at how to market your side hustle.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Arabile Gumede speaks to Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management about the economic report for the second quarter of 2021. TymeBank's secret to signing 5000 clients a day and becoming the fasted growing bank in SA. Shapeshifter is Founder and CEO of Mazibuko Motors Nhlanhla MazibukoLISTEN TO PODCAST