US waivers intellectual property on vaccines. What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

Latest Local
What to consider if you want to leave money to your children Valuable tips on ensuring an inheritance for your kids and educating them about money from personal finance expert Warren Ingram. 6 May 2021 8:57 PM
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
Outa thwarted again in attempt to obtain Sanral toll road information Outa says it wants to make sure that all is above board and of the interest of the millions of South Africans that use the roads. 6 May 2021 4:18 PM
Ace Magashule is suspended, Cyril Ramaphosa is not suspended - Pule Mabe African National Congress spokesperson Pule Mabe says no one in the governing party can act on their individual accord. 6 May 2021 1:01 PM
ANC's Ramaphosa says Magashule suspension letter left him 'shocked and dismayed' Ramaphosa, who addressed the party’s caucus on Thursday morning, said that he received the letter of suspension from Magashule on... 6 May 2021 12:06 PM
Pandor: All corrupt ANC officials must go to jail ANC NEC member Naledi Pandor was responding to the suspension of Ace Magashule during an interview with CNN. She said that Preside... 6 May 2021 8:55 AM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Hospital catch-22: We can't buy the machines unless we can employ radiographers! Hospital groups aren't allowed to employ radiographers. Life Healthcare is fighting to have this changed, for important reasons. 5 May 2021 8:23 PM
Epic Games wants to take a bite out of Apple It is not just a court case that could become a problem for Apple. 5 May 2021 7:15 PM
I want to create an environment where women will rise - Mpumi Madisa The Bidvest CEO says the corporate world kills marriages and she is glad her husband is also on that side. 6 May 2021 11:50 AM
[WATCH] Sneaky Ohio state senator caught attending zoom meeting while driving Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Emotional 85-year-old man listens to a cassette of his mother singing Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 May 2021 8:23 AM
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
[WATCH] 'Worst shape of my life' - Will Smith reveals lockdown body Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:49 AM
[WATCH] Baby says 'mama' in scary voice has everyone shocked Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 5 May 2021 8:34 AM
Actor Kenneth Nkosi takes over the 702 playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 4 May 2021 11:10 AM
Bird flu shuts down second East Rand farm: 'SA need to be very careful now' The latest spread of avian flu in is cause for concern says Paul Matthew (CEO, Association of Meat Importers and Exporters). 4 May 2021 9:14 PM
Lab-made diamonds are forever - Jewellery giant Pandora ditching mined gems Pandora's launched its first lab-created diamond collection. Good for your pocket; good for the planet says Mads Twomey-Madsen. 4 May 2021 7:34 PM
Bill and Melinda are splitting up and they'll split those billions 50/50 Big money, amicable divorce? Bill Gates is being extremely generous, says top SA divorce attorney Billy Gundelfinger. 4 May 2021 6:50 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
Can you help Liliesleaf Farm – an icon of freedom – stay open? Nicholas Wolpe (founder, Liliesleaf Trust) appeals for donations to save heritage sites. 3 May 2021 7:30 PM
Expect food prices to rise rapidly over the next few months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John van Tubbergh (Sector Head for Consumer, Food and Agri at RMB). 3 May 2021 7:20 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
US waivers intellectual property on vaccines. What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

6 May 2021 8:16 PM

 

The US temporarily lifted patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, but drug manufacturers argue it will not have the desired effect. Salome Meyer, project manager at the Cancer Alliance, unpacked this issue for us. Entrepreneur & blogger at Missing Link, Rich Mulholland, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how to deliver elevator pitches. For our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram,  executive director at Galileo Capital, speaks about what parents need  to consider when they want to leave money for their children.


SARS targets wealthy taxpayers. Apple and its court case against Epic Games

5 May 2021 8:20 PM

Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at the South African Revenue Services speaks about the revenue's plans to put more effort in taxing the wealthy and other taxpayers. Colin Cullis, product owner at Primedia Broadcasting explains the court case between Apple and Epic Games. For our shapeshifter, we speak to Rudi van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa, about his business acumen and the brand representation of KFC.

The complexity of a divorce process of the rich. Pandora launches a lab-created diamond collection.

4 May 2021 8:19 PM

Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27-years of marriage. Prof Billy Gundlefinger, specialist divorce and criminal defence attorney joins Bruce Whitfield to discuss the complexities that could emerge around their divorce settlement.

Jewellery giant Pandora launches its first lab-created diamond collection. On our Investment School, investment manager and co-founder at Luthuli capital, answers the question, Is there a fair value when investing?

Over R178 billion dodgy tenders awarded by Eskom to companies and multinational corporations. We speak to author of 'Fortunes - The Rise And Rise Of Afrikaner Tycoons' Ebbe Dommisse

3 May 2021 8:30 PM

 

Kyle Cowan, Investigative reporter at News24, explains how over R178 billion dubious contracts were awarded by Eskom to various companies over the past decade.

Ebbe Dommisse, author of 'Fortunes: The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons', gives us insights into how a handful of Afrikaners have risen to the very top of the business world in South Africa in the past three decades.Then for Other People's money, Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, talks about his relationship with money 

Association of Southern African Travel Agents left in limbo by SAA? For our Friday File, we spoke to the founder of Blankets from Africa

30 April 2021 7:15 PM

SAA's business rescue plan has been concluded. But where does it leave the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA), which is waiting on a R3 billion refund from the airline. Otto de Vries, CEO at ASATA gave us an update on the matter.  Mike Atter, co- founder at Atter Pathology Services discusses their partnership with the International Air Transport Association. Then for our Friday File, we speak to Roslyn Bechet, founder at Blankets from Africa. 

Emerging markets' monetary policy normalises , while the US's GDP for the first quarter of 2021 grows by 6.4%. How should you treat Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies?

29 April 2021 8:22 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes explains how global emerging markets' monetary policy is normalising while the US's GDP for the first quarter of 2020 grows by 6.4%. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analysis President Cyril Ramaphosa's second testimony at the State Capture Commission. Then for our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital, Warren Ingram discusses how you should treat Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. 

Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Cyril Ramaphosa's first testimony at the Zondo Commission. Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

28 April 2021 8:23 PM

Former DA leader and author of the 'Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land ", Tony Leon, sieves through president Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo Commission with Bruce Whitfield. Mike Schusslers, chief economist at Economists.co.za explains why relaxed lockdown measures are having a positive effect on salaries and wages in the private sector. Then for our Shapeshift feature, Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank joins us. 

The booming second-hand clothing market. Investment School: How to grow your money babies, dividends

27 April 2021 9:16 PM

Aune Aunapuu, Founder of Yaga discusses the growth of second hand on digital platforms. Chantal Marx , Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investment shares tips on how to grow money-babies (dividends). Michael Fridjhon,  International Wine Expert with Wine Wizard discusses The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense

Mergers & Acquisitions activity slowly trending up. Business Book feature: 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' by Johan Fourie.

27 April 2021 11:31 AM

Ian Jacobsberg, director at Andersen, dissects the business mergers and acquisitions that took place in South Africa recently. For our business book feature, we speak to the author of 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' Johan Fourie. On Other People’s Money, constitutional law scholar and Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town,   Pierre de Vos spoke about the money mistakes he has made. 

Clicks Group earmarks R500 million in capital expenditure. On our personal finance feature, we discuss your retirement annuity

22 April 2021 8:21 PM

CEO of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Bruce Whitfield about its earnings, which jumped 7.6% to R18.1 billion in 2021 and the company closing its Musica stores. 

We speak to former SARB official Unathi Kamlana, who has now been named the new commissioner of market regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). For our Personal Finance Feature, executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram, discusses if you should invest in your retirement annuity or something else.  

Chief Justice Mogoeng's six months leave 'very surprising'

Local

Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt

Business Politics Opinion

DA politician Solly Msimanga injured in a brawl

Politics Local

The ANC president is not suspended: Pule Mabe

6 May 2021 9:50 PM

Transport operators will continue to feel effects of COVID-19 - Mbalula

6 May 2021 8:36 PM

Treasury defends compensation spending cut as painful but fair

6 May 2021 8:14 PM

