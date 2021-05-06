US waivers intellectual property on vaccines. What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

The US temporarily lifted patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, but drug manufacturers argue it will not have the desired effect. Salome Meyer, project manager at the Cancer Alliance, unpacked this issue for us. Entrepreneur & blogger at Missing Link, Rich Mulholland, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how to deliver elevator pitches. For our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, executive director at Galileo Capital, speaks about what parents need to consider when they want to leave money for their children.
Edward Kieswetter, commissioner at the South African Revenue Services speaks about the revenue's plans to put more effort in taxing the wealthy and other taxpayers. Colin Cullis, product owner at Primedia Broadcasting explains the court case between Apple and Epic Games. For our shapeshifter, we speak to Rudi van Schoor, GM of KFC South Africa, about his business acumen and the brand representation of KFC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bill and Melinda Gates have announced their divorce after 27-years of marriage. Prof Billy Gundlefinger, specialist divorce and criminal defence attorney joins Bruce Whitfield to discuss the complexities that could emerge around their divorce settlement.
Jewellery giant Pandora launches its first lab-created diamond collection. On our Investment School, investment manager and co-founder at Luthuli capital, answers the question, Is there a fair value when investing?
Kyle Cowan, Investigative reporter at News24, explains how over R178 billion dubious contracts were awarded by Eskom to various companies over the past decade.
Ebbe Dommisse, author of 'Fortunes: The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons', gives us insights into how a handful of Afrikaners have risen to the very top of the business world in South Africa in the past three decades.Then for Other People's money, Dr Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst, talks about his relationship with money
SAA's business rescue plan has been concluded. But where does it leave the Association of Southern African Travel Agents (ASATA), which is waiting on a R3 billion refund from the airline. Otto de Vries, CEO at ASATA gave us an update on the matter. Mike Atter, co- founder at Atter Pathology Services discusses their partnership with the International Air Transport Association. Then for our Friday File, we speak to Roslyn Bechet, founder at Blankets from Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes explains how global emerging markets' monetary policy is normalising while the US's GDP for the first quarter of 2020 grows by 6.4%. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analysis President Cyril Ramaphosa's second testimony at the State Capture Commission. Then for our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital, Warren Ingram discusses how you should treat Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Former DA leader and author of the 'Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land ", Tony Leon, sieves through president Cyril Ramaphosa's testimony at the Zondo Commission with Bruce Whitfield. Mike Schusslers, chief economist at Economists.co.za explains why relaxed lockdown measures are having a positive effect on salaries and wages in the private sector. Then for our Shapeshift feature, Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank joins us.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aune Aunapuu, Founder of Yaga discusses the growth of second hand on digital platforms. Chantal Marx , Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investment shares tips on how to grow money-babies (dividends). Michael Fridjhon, International Wine Expert with Wine Wizard discusses The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no senseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ian Jacobsberg, director at Andersen, dissects the business mergers and acquisitions that took place in South Africa recently. For our business book feature, we speak to the author of 'Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100 000 years of human history' Johan Fourie. On Other People’s Money, constitutional law scholar and Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance at University of Cape Town, Pierre de Vos spoke about the money mistakes he has made.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Bruce Whitfield about its earnings, which jumped 7.6% to R18.1 billion in 2021 and the company closing its Musica stores.
We speak to former SARB official Unathi Kamlana, who has now been named the new commissioner of market regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). For our Personal Finance Feature, executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram, discusses if you should invest in your retirement annuity or something else.