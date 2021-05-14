Friday File: Inga Atelier





The US temporarily lifted patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, but drug manufacturers argue it will not have the desired effect. Salome Meyer, project manager at the Cancer Alliance, unpacked this issue for us. Entrepreneur & blogger at Missing Link, Rich Mulholland, speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how to deliver elevator pitches. For our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, executive director at Galileo Capital, speaks about what parents need to consider when they want to leave money for their children.

