Factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Other People’s Money, Rob Rose, Financial Mail's editor

Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments discusses factors behind signs of a strong global economic rebound. Dr Zoltan Erdey, founder at Silver-Sphere Trading and Author of "Going for Gold: A South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals" is a guest in our book feature this week. Erdey joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss investing in gold. Then for other people's money, we have Financial Mail editor, Rob Rose talking about his career and his relationship with money.
Group chief executive at Vodacom, Shameel Joosub gives us his reaction on the company's results and its plans to partner with e-commerce company AliPay. Justin Chadwick, chief executive at Citrus Growers Assocation explains why one of the world's largest specialised reefer ship arrived in SA's shores. Then Gary Booysen, director at Rand Swiss is our headmaster for the week. He discusses structured products.
SAA is hoping to be up in the air in July, we spoke to aviation & commerce director at Christodoulou and Mavrikis Inc, Chirs Christodoulou to ask if this is plausible. Then Ronald Peens, senior wine specialist at Strauss & Co discussed the rise of the private owner wine collection. For our Friday File, we spoke to Inga Gubeka, founder of Inga Atelier which sells leather luxury bags.
SA born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA. We spoke to Professor Shabir Madhi who had a discussion with him in a webinar about his thoughts on vaccine development in March. Then Pavlo Phitids, founder at Aurik Business Accelerator explains what works and does not work in a remote working environment. For our personal feature, Warren Ingram, financial adviser at Galileo Capital spoke about the strong rand and if you should continue sending your money offshore
Martin Kinston, chairperson of Business for South Africa explains whether the country can afford a third wave. Basil Sgourdos, chief financial officer at Naspers discusses why Prosus is buying more shares in its parent company. Then Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black was our shapeshifter for the week.
Adam Lowe, member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA) explains three scenarios where South Africa could enter the third wave. Nazmeera Moola, head of SA investment at Ninety-One discusses rating agency's warning that SA's public sector wage freeze is unlikely. And in our investment School, Piet Viljoen, portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund is our headmaster for this week. He joined us to speak about growth vs value and the investment implications of a possible regime change.
The rand rose to a 16-month high against the dollar on Monday, John Cairns global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank explains what caused it to strengthen. Independent retail analyst, Syd Vianello explains the big retail news acquisition of the day, which is Clicks purchasing Pick n Pay's pharmacy business. Then for a change, instead of speaking about other people's money, Kokkie Kooyman, portfolio manager at Denker joined us to discuss his relationship with money.