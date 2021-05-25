Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle. Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell.