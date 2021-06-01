South Africa's youth unemployed hits all-time high. And why can't fund managers admit when they make investment mistakes.

Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%. Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.
Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R13.5 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition, refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-upsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economyLISTEN TO PODCAST
A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal. Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our ShapeshifterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle. Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief executives of Telkom and Netcare Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and the effects of Covid-19 on their business. Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk shares stories of his first money lessons, hopes and his dreams.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dis-Chem saw its revenue grow by 9.6% to R26.3 billion in its 2021 financial year. Rui Morais, CFO of the company joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss the company's financial performance. In its preliminary consolidated financial results for the year ending in March 2021, Investec reported its profit was up almost 8%. Group CEO of the company, Fani Titi spoke to Whitfield about this.
Then Leva Tomase, founder of The Tea Chest , which makes luxury Tea was our Friday File.