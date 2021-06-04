SA’s energy crisis going from bad to worse?

Streaming issues? Report here
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,668 new cases and 67 deaths The Health Department says 1,266,893 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 June 2021 7:34 AM
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens? Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim. 4 June 2021 5:45 PM
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday. 4 June 2021 3:44 PM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka Mandla Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitanga... 3 June 2021 10:42 AM
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would... 4 June 2021 5:27 PM
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
SA's energy crisis going from bad to worse?

SA's energy crisis going from bad to worse?

4 June 2021 7:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson,  Independent energy analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through a slew of SA’s energy crisis and the power utility’s response to them. Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and there are fears it might go to stage 4. Moliehi Mafantiri, Co-founder & Operations Director of  Barali discusses luxury and high quality throws.


The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

3 June 2021 8:17 PM

Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R24.4 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing. 

Competition Commision put Grand Parade's plan to sell-off Burger King on ice. Why?

2 June 2021 8:17 PM

Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition,  refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-ups

South Africa's youth unemployed hits all-time high. And why can't fund managers admit when they make investment mistakes.

1 June 2021 8:19 PM

 Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.  

A deep dive into SA's long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

31 May 2021 8:17 PM

Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country.  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.  

Competition Commission on the prohibition of the acquisition between Cashbuild and the Building Company. Friday File : Ardmore Design

28 May 2021 7:25 PM

Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company. 

Share investing is about dividends too. Top executives of three companies talk about their financial results

27 May 2021 8:16 PM

Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy

Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

26 May 2021 8:17 PM

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal.  Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter 

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. Digital Currency: What is the future of money?

25 May 2021 8:23 PM

Spar's turnover increases by 7.5% to R64.2 billion. The growth was mainly driven by its operations in  Switzerland and Ireland, instead of its significantly larger operations in Southern Africa. The supermarket's group CEO Brett Botten, joined Bruce Whitfield to discuss. The South African Reserve Bank has embarked on a study to investigate the feasibility, desirability and appropriateness of a central bank digital currency. We look at the future of money with fintech entrepreneur, Simon Dingle.  Then Simon Brown, financial educator at Just One Lap talks about when to buy and when to sell. 

Telkom and Netcare Holdings revenues pick up despite effects Covdis-19 on the business. Other People's Money features Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk)

24 May 2021 8:19 PM

Chief executives of Telkom and Netcare Holdings take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results and the effects of Covid-19 on their business. Mike Wills, broadcaster and former station manager for Radio 702 and Cape Talk shares stories of his first money lessons, hopes and his dreams.  

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

Local

NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets

Local

Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Weather Watch: Warm weekend ahead for KZN

4 June 2021 8:09 PM

Makhura: Mobility in Gauteng driving surge of COVID cases

4 June 2021 8:06 PM

Facebook bans former US president Trump for 2 years

4 June 2021 7:39 PM

