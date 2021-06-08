First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
Latest Local
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the r... 8 June 2021 5:14 PM
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units. 8 June 2021 4:11 PM
View all Local
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health ser... 8 June 2021 3:34 PM
Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine r... 8 June 2021 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed' Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the r... 8 June 2021 2:52 PM
WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2021 9:00 AM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

8 June 2021 8:13 PM

Industry experts reflect on whether the first quarter GPD growth results are a sign that the country's economy is out of the doldrums. The Money Show  scrutinises how terribly run municipalities can affect businesses that operate in them. Investment School, with David Shapiro looks at ten simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market


More episodes from The Money Show

SA banks 'trading updates hint that economy might be headed to pre-pandemic levels. Rocco de Villiers, pianist, composer, and musical director on his philosophy towards investing.

7 June 2021 8:18 PM

 

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money. 

SA’s energy crisis going from bad to worse?

4 June 2021 7:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson,  Independent energy analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through a slew of SA’s energy crisis and the power utility’s response to them. Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and there are fears it might go to stage 4. Moliehi Mafantiri, Co-founder & Operations Director of  Barali discusses luxury and high quality throws.

The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

3 June 2021 8:17 PM

Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R24.4 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing. 

Competition Commision put Grand Parade's plan to sell-off Burger King on ice. Why?

2 June 2021 8:17 PM

Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition,  refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-ups

South Africa's youth unemployed hits all-time high. And why can't fund managers admit when they make investment mistakes.

1 June 2021 8:19 PM

 Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.  

A deep dive into SA’s long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

31 May 2021 8:17 PM

Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country.  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.  

Competition Commission on the prohibition of the acquisition between Cashbuild and the Building Company. Friday File : Ardmore Design

28 May 2021 7:25 PM

Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company. 

Share investing is about dividends too. Top executives of three companies talk about their financial results

27 May 2021 8:16 PM

Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy

Could the courts clampdown on SA's biggest polluters? Is it extortion when real estate agents ask for an application fee?

26 May 2021 8:17 PM

A court in the Hague has ordered Royal Dutch Shell to cut its global carbon emissions by 45% by the end of 2030 compared to 2019 levels, in a landmark case brought by Friends of the Earth and over 17,000 co-plaintiffs. We asked executive director at Just Share, Tracy Davies to discusses if we can see the same thing happening with companies such as Eskom and Sasol. Former journalist at Business Day and Financial Mail, Nick Hedley was asked for an application fee of R950 for an apartment in Cape. We asked industry players if this is illegal.  Then we had Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, CEO of the South African Health Products Regulator as our Shapeshifter 

Cosatu: Poor economic growth a reflection of govt, businesses’ slow pace

8 June 2021 8:04 PM

Claims that FW De Klerk’s health has worsened not true - foundation

8 June 2021 8:00 PM

Ramaphosa: No merit to Mkhwebane’s assertion of bias in her impeachment

8 June 2021 7:58 PM

