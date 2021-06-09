Why are performers dying poor? Sygnia's feud with the JSE

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
TFG annuals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Thünstrom - CFO at TFG
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Why is the growth on your investment always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
SA business confidence jumps in Q2 (before Eskom unleashed Stage 4, that is) Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Siobhan Redford about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index released on Wednesday. 9 June 2021 7:01 PM
Olievenhoutbosch to get new police station commander after community outcry A Ministerial Imbizo was hosted in the area, which unearthed a series of policing shortcomings, especially concerning claims of po... 9 June 2021 4:27 PM
View all Local
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
View all Politics
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Loss of smell is a common part of Covid-19, smell might help us fight it too Dogs, bees and AI may help us find more infections faster than current testing 9 June 2021 7:15 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
View all Business
'It's not fake news,' 702 caller says he knows parents of 10 babies & they exist Clement Manyathela called on listeners who may know the couple to call in and offer any information they may have. Tim, a caller f... 9 June 2021 10:40 AM
WATCH: Love at first sight, reporter adopts dog that wouldn't stop hugging him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:47 AM
Life Skills: Bergvliet High School teacher teaches learners how to change a tyre Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2021 8:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
DStv Rolls Out Its Streaming Service You can now stream all your favourite content without a decoder or satellite connection on the DSTV app 8 June 2021 2:42 PM
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Why are performers dying poor? Sygnia's feud with the JSE

Why are performers dying poor? Sygnia's feud with the JSE

9 June 2021 8:18 PM

Veteran actress, Lizz Meiring explains why most performers die poor even though they have been working most of their lives.  Magda Wierzycka, executive chair of Sygnia discusses their failed bid to get the JSE to allow the company to list a bitcoin EFT.  Then co-founder of Ramtsilo Trading  Kedibone Tsiloane  is The Money Show 's Shapeshifter. She talks about the journey of her innovative company ,  which manufacturer bricks from plastic waste.


More episodes from The Money Show

First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

8 June 2021 8:13 PM

Industry experts reflect on whether the first quarter GPD growth results are a sign that the country's economy is out of the doldrums. The Money Show  scrutinises how terribly run municipalities can affect businesses that operate in them. Investment School, with David Shapiro looks at ten simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA banks 'trading updates hint that economy might be headed to pre-pandemic levels. Rocco de Villiers, pianist, composer, and musical director on his philosophy towards investing.

7 June 2021 8:18 PM

 

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s energy crisis going from bad to worse?

4 June 2021 7:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson,  Independent energy analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through a slew of SA’s energy crisis and the power utility’s response to them. Eskom has implemented stage 2 load-shedding and there are fears it might go to stage 4. Moliehi Mafantiri, Co-founder & Operations Director of  Barali discusses luxury and high quality throws.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The rand hits a two-year high against the US dollar. Prosus buys Stack Overflow for R24 billion

3 June 2021 8:17 PM

Mike Keenan fixed income, and currency strategist at Absa Capital explains forces that caused the rand to strengthen against the greenback. We look at why tech giant, Prosus paid a whooping R24.4 billion to acquire a question-and-answer website, Stack Overflow. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses environmental, social, and corporate governance investing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commision put Grand Parade's plan to sell-off Burger King on ice. Why?

2 June 2021 8:17 PM

Experts explain why the Competition Commission, which normally examines acquisitions based on business competition,  refused Grand Parade's plans to sell Burger King on another factor, BEE. Business Unusual looks at how the demand to build skyscrapers has been shaken by the pandemic. Bevan Ducasse, co-founder, and CEO of Yoyo share his stories of running start-ups

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's youth unemployed hits all-time high. And why can't fund managers admit when they make investment mistakes.

1 June 2021 8:19 PM

 Youth Employment Services's CEO, Tashmia Ismail-Saville discusses another pandemic that the country is facing - youth unemployed. The expanded definition, hit an all-time high of 74.7% while the official unemployment increased to 32.6%.  Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes with your investments. South Africa's largest life insurers saw an increase in death claims between 50 and 60% during the second wave of Covid-19.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A deep dive into SA’s long and twisted history of corruption and why one economist would repeat his guilty pleasure anytime!

31 May 2021 8:17 PM

Nick Dall, journalist, and co-author of Rogues’ Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC talks to Bruce Whitfield about the long history of corruption in the country.  Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist with Alexander Forbes shares his early money lessons and philosophy towards investing and saving money.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Competition Commission on the prohibition of the acquisition between Cashbuild and the Building Company. Friday File : Ardmore Design

28 May 2021 7:25 PM

Feé Halsted, founder of Ardmore Design was our Friday File. She spoke to us about the beautiful ceramics they make and her work of mentoring a group of artists — with the hope of assisting them to find their self-worth and confidence in making captivating artworks. Then the Competition Commission spoke to us about their decision to prohibit the acquisition between CashBuild Management Services and the Building Company. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Share investing is about dividends too. Top executives of three companies talk about their financial results

27 May 2021 8:16 PM

Why dividends are crucial to making you rich, and the CEOs of three outperforming South African companies on how they are flying in a tough economy

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

