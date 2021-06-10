Side Hustle - three side hustles

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle
André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom says government's announcement of additional power to the national grid is what the doctor ordered, and it will help the utility with its challenges to keep the lights on. Corporate SA speaks on their involvement to support over 60-year-olds to register for Covid-19 vaccines. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why the growth on your investment is always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions.
Veteran actress, Lizz Meiring explains why most performers die poor even though they have been working most of their lives. Magda Wierzycka, executive chair of Sygnia discusses their failed bid to get the JSE to allow the company to list a bitcoin EFT. Then co-founder of Ramtsilo Trading Kedibone Tsiloane is The Money Show 's Shapeshifter. She talks about the journey of her innovative company , which manufacturer bricks from plastic waste.
Industry experts reflect on whether the first quarter GPD growth results are a sign that the country's economy is out of the doldrums. The Money Show scrutinises how terribly run municipalities can affect businesses that operate in them. Investment School, with David Shapiro looks at ten simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money.