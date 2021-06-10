Small Business Focus: How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Rebecca Harrison owner and Director of Lillies & Lust
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rebecca Harrison - Owner and Director at Lillies & Lust
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and other industry players on the president's energy announcement. 10 June 2021 7:09 PM
View all Local
Jacob Zuma wants acquittal in arms deal case, citing State’s lack of legitimacy In papers filed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court, the former president insisted lead State prosecutor Billy Downer lacked impart... 10 June 2021 12:48 PM
Do we waste taxpayers' money on deputy ministers? What are they supposed to do? While deputy ministers are not members of Cabinet, they are required to assist the relevant ministers in the execution of their du... 9 June 2021 6:14 PM
'Must CR always be pressured to take action?' - Clement on compromised ministers Could Minister Zweli Mkhize be playing political tactics? That's the question 702 host Clement Manyathela asked during his open li... 9 June 2021 12:15 PM
View all Politics
A 'spectacular' year for MultiChoice despite 8% dip in SA premium clients The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs about the Group's year-end results. 10 June 2021 8:10 PM
Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over' Power producers will be able to produce power without going through a long drawn-out process with the energy regulator. 10 June 2021 4:11 PM
Ramaphosa eases red tape for independent power providers to generate power President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that government would amend schedule two of the Electricity Regulation Act to raise the exempt... 10 June 2021 12:10 PM
View all Business
'We had fun during those programmes, I miss that': SA maths whizz William Smith Clement Manyathela took some time to hang out virtually with William Smith, who is currently in Australia, to find out more about... 10 June 2021 12:22 PM
WATCH: 'No! we are not going to do that' Jessica snaps while live on TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 9:10 AM
'Foreign ownership of wine farms brings huge spin-offs for SA' 'It is great for Brand South Africa'. Bruce Whitfield interviews international wine expert Michael Fridjhon (Wine Wizard). 9 June 2021 8:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
Govt's bill delay: 'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
'How can sparks fly when there’s no power' Kuhle analyses stage 4 power cuts Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 June 2021 8:57 AM
'Ramaphosa failed Shaleen Surtie Richards (and others) by delaying to sign bill' Actor and chair of SA Guild of Actors Jack Devnarain says he doesn't see performers earning royalties anytime soon. 9 June 2021 3:51 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Sygnia's Magda Wierzycka on the JSE's second refusal of a new crypto ETF Bruce Whitfield interviews Magda Wierzycka, co-founder and new executive chair of Sygnia, about its battle with the JSE. 9 June 2021 7:39 PM
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Small Business Focus: How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

Small Business Focus: How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

10 June 2021 7:42 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator


More episodes from The Money Show

Government allows private energy producers to generate additional 100 megawatts of electricity. Corporate SA rolls out support for the elderly to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 8:14 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom says government's announcement of additional power to the national grid is what the doctor ordered, and it will help the utility with its challenges to keep the lights on.  Corporate SA speaks on their involvement to support over 60-year-olds to register for Covid-19 vaccines. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why the growth on your investment is always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Growth on your investment vs the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions

10 June 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporate SA rolls out support for over 60s to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle - three side hustles

10 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights

10 June 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Tim  Jacobs | CFO at Multichoice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market commentary

10 June 2021 6:46 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why are performers dying poor? Sygnia's feud with the JSE

9 June 2021 8:18 PM

Veteran actress, Lizz Meiring explains why most performers die poor even though they have been working most of their lives.  Magda Wierzycka, executive chair of Sygnia discusses their failed bid to get the JSE to allow the company to list a bitcoin EFT.  Then co-founder of Ramtsilo Trading  Kedibone Tsiloane  is The Money Show 's Shapeshifter. She talks about the journey of her innovative company ,  which manufacturer bricks from plastic waste.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First quarter GDP grows by 1.1%. How badly run municipalities affect businesses

8 June 2021 8:13 PM

Industry experts reflect on whether the first quarter GPD growth results are a sign that the country's economy is out of the doldrums. The Money Show  scrutinises how terribly run municipalities can affect businesses that operate in them. Investment School, with David Shapiro looks at ten simple rules to follow if you want to be successful in the stock market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA banks 'trading updates hint that economy might be headed to pre-pandemic levels. Rocco de Villiers, pianist, composer, and musical director on his philosophy towards investing.

7 June 2021 8:18 PM

 

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director and portfolio manager at Denker Capital, explains whether the positive trading updates from banks is a sign that the country's battered economy is improving. Kim Potgieter, certified financial planner talks to Bruce Whitfield about her new book, Midlife Money Makeover. Then pianist, composer, and musical director Rocco de Villiers discusses his relationship with money and investing on Other People's Money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Energy expert on Electricity Act amendment: 'Protectionism around Eskom is over'

Business

'EFF doesn't want to stand by & lose children': Malema warns on COVID in schools

Local

Ramaphosa announces energy reform at last, opens up independent power generation

Business Local Politics

EWN Highlights

More organisations back the fight against the proposed firearms bill

10 June 2021 8:19 PM

Officials worried about rising COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

10 June 2021 8:13 PM

Friends and family share fond memories of Kgothatso Mdunana at memorial service

10 June 2021 8:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA