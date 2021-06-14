Aspen's plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Prof Anton Harber and his relationship with money

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away Jabu Mabuza is survived by his wife, Siviwe and three children. 16 June 2021 8:55 PM
From working in a rented garage to supplying 250+ Checkers stores - Fado Art 'When we started with Checkers it was unreal.' Fado Art owner Johan van Zyl tells his company's success story on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 8:52 PM
Getting vaccinated won't affect your life insurance policy (+ more myths busted) Life insurance vaccine myths are being spread on social media. Wendy Knowler sifts fact from fiction on The Money Show. 16 June 2021 7:21 PM
View all Local
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections Today a Youth-only political party launched its campaign for the October local government elections. 16 June 2021 3:23 PM
View all Politics
Destigmatising side hustling and why it benefits companies and workers Jon Foster-Pedley, Henley Business School Africa dean and director, speaks to John Perlman about the rising popularity of side hus... 16 June 2021 5:12 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
KZN 'diamond' frenzy: Possibility stones are diamonds is very slim - geologist As people flock to 'diamond' site to get rich, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tania Marshall from the Geological Society of SA. 15 June 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
Watch: Have you joined the #SarafinaChallenge? Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:06 AM
Watch: Spice girls celebrate 25th anniversary 'Wannabe' with new song Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:42 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
View all Africa
"Govt 'loves' entrepreneurs but policy makers don't understand entrepreneurship" Including people who know the plight of entrepreneurs as policy makers would help to cut red tape, says Allon Raiz (Raizcorp). 16 June 2021 7:49 PM
'With systemic errors in the system, jobless youth cannot become entrepreneurs!' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla examines what needs to be done to save SA's youth from 'serious injustice'. 16 June 2021 6:50 PM
Clientèle advert a blatant rip-off of Ozzie rail's viral 2012 campaign? 'Disappointing'. Branding expert Andy Rice explains why Clientèle's animated ad gets his zero rating for advertising this week. 15 June 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Aspen's plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Prof Anton Harber and his relationship with money

Aspen's plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Prof Anton Harber and his relationship with money

14 June 2021 8:17 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen, explains how they plan to rollout at vaccines for the country after the US Food and Drug administration discarded 60 million doses of the J&J vaccines. Momentum Trust plans to release an online will generator in partnership with world-leading will software provider Arken.legal . Then Journalist and adjunct professor of Journalism at Wits Anton Harber talks about his handle on money. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa? Shapeshifter, the owner of Fado Art Johan van Zyl

16 June 2021 8:11 PM

Former statistician General of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla speaks on youth unemployment and how it can be mitigated. CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group, Sinelizwi Fakade discusses how they are helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses. Johann van Zyl, owner of Fado Art, a local plant supplier, is our shapeshifter this week. He speaks about how they were able to grow their business after it started operating in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit, to now supplying their succulents at Checkers supermarket stores. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN. Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?

15 June 2021 8:24 PM

Hundreds of people have flocked in KwaZulu-Natal in a desperate search for diamonds that will change their lives. The Money Show  speaks to Dr.  Tania Marshall, president-elect at Geological Society of South Africa to examine the feasibility of minerals found in KZN. Dr. Rashaad Kassim, deputy governor at the South African Reserve bank talks about their growth projection regarding the country's economy . Then Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Flagship Assest Manager dissects whether technology stocks are overvalued compared to consumer goods 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's Government gives up majority stake in state airline to Takatso Consortium

11 June 2021 7:15 PM

Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and Chris Christodoulou,  Aviation & commerce director of  Christodoulou & Mavrikis analyse the decision of SAA being majority owned by a private equity company 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government allows private energy producers to generate additional 100 megawatts of electricity. Corporate SA rolls out support for the elderly to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 8:14 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom says government's announcement of additional power to the national grid is what the doctor ordered, and it will help the utility with its challenges to keep the lights on.  Corporate SA speaks on their involvement to support over 60-year-olds to register for Covid-19 vaccines. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why the growth on your investment is always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Growth on your investment vs the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions

10 June 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

10 June 2021 7:42 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporate SA rolls out support for over 60s to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle - three side hustles

10 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MultiChoice Group's profits shoot out the lights

10 June 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Tim  Jacobs | CFO at Multichoice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza passes away

Local

Young people are spending an excess of R500 per month looking for work - Study

Local

Youth-led political party aims to get more young people to vote in elections

Politics

EWN Highlights

Biden, Putin hail positive talks, but US warns on cyberwar

17 June 2021 5:44 AM

Doctors 'killed' Maradona via negligence, says nurse's lawyer

17 June 2021 5:25 AM

20 burnt bodies of suspected 'zama-zamas' found in Orkney

16 June 2021 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA