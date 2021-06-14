Aspen's plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Prof Anton Harber and his relationship with money

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen, explains how they plan to rollout at vaccines for the country after the US Food and Drug administration discarded 60 million doses of the J&J vaccines. Momentum Trust plans to release an online will generator in partnership with world-leading will software provider Arken.legal . Then Journalist and adjunct professor of Journalism at Wits Anton Harber talks about his handle on money.
Former statistician General of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla speaks on youth unemployment and how it can be mitigated. CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group, Sinelizwi Fakade discusses how they are helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses. Johann van Zyl, owner of Fado Art, a local plant supplier, is our shapeshifter this week. He speaks about how they were able to grow their business after it started operating in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit, to now supplying their succulents at Checkers supermarket stores.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hundreds of people have flocked in KwaZulu-Natal in a desperate search for diamonds that will change their lives. The Money Show speaks to Dr. Tania Marshall, president-elect at Geological Society of South Africa to examine the feasibility of minerals found in KZN. Dr. Rashaad Kassim, deputy governor at the South African Reserve bank talks about their growth projection regarding the country's economy . Then Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Flagship Assest Manager dissects whether technology stocks are overvalued compared to consumer goodsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and Chris Christodoulou, Aviation & commerce director of Christodoulou & Mavrikis analyse the decision of SAA being majority owned by a private equity companyLISTEN TO PODCAST
André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom says government's announcement of additional power to the national grid is what the doctor ordered, and it will help the utility with its challenges to keep the lights on. Corporate SA speaks on their involvement to support over 60-year-olds to register for Covid-19 vaccines. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why the growth on your investment is always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business AcceleratorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side HustleLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tim Jacobs | CFO at MultichoiceLISTEN TO PODCAST