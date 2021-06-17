Tribute to SA's businessman, Jabu Mabuza. What should you teach your children about money?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases. Delays worry Gauteng government Gauteng Provincial Government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the doors for the oncology department are currently being installed a... 18 June 2021 5:54 PM
Government calls on SANDF to help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 third wave Gauteng has recorded 7,502 new coronavirus infections in the previous reporting period. 18 June 2021 4:44 PM
Gauteng residents urged to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as infections rise Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News report Kevin Brandt on the briefing by the Health Department on Covid-19. 18 June 2021 1:49 PM
View all Local
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
EFF's lockdown remarks: 'A case must be opened against Malema for incitement' Julius Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa and the slow pace of the rollout, calling for government to incorporate the Russia... 17 June 2021 11:38 AM
View all Politics
We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa Some unions, politicians and experts have cried foul over the SAA deal and have asked a number of questions about it. One of them... 18 June 2021 5:38 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
View all Business
National Arts Festival to host online & intimate live events to excite audiences Monica Newton, National Arts Festival CEO, tells John Perlman what attendees can expect at the countrywide programme. 17 June 2021 6:21 PM
Understanding what occupational rent is and how it works Occupational rent is a very important part of a property sales contract, offering protection to both the buyer and seller in case... 17 June 2021 4:15 PM
Getting married to Susan at 17 was the best decision of my life - Bonang Mohale The revered business executive says he was brought up in a township and all the houses looked the same. 17 June 2021 12:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi praises players for Sundowns' historic achievement The Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach says all they did as the technical and medical team was to guide and provide leadership. 9 June 2021 5:47 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
Fist fight on plane sparks armrests etiquette debate Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 June 2021 8:41 AM
WATCH: Fed up young girl goes viral for calling out Eskom Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 June 2021 10:27 AM
View all Entertainment
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
US FDA declares J&J doses safe after contamination scare It announced it is granting emergency use authorisation for two batches of a component of the vaccine manufactured at a factory in... 11 June 2021 6:41 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
Malawian diplomats declared persona non grata. 'We are not condoning this' Information Minister Gospel Kazako says there are 19-million law-abiding Malawians and you cannot judge them on what the 10 diplom... 16 June 2021 10:37 AM
View all Africa
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
Jabu Mabuza remembered as a corruption buster who spoke truth to power 'We are immeasurably poorer as a country.' Bruce Whitfield shares tributes to the former Eskom chair who died on Wednesday. 17 June 2021 6:45 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Tribute to SA's businessman, Jabu Mabuza. What should you teach your children about money?

Tribute to SA's businessman, Jabu Mabuza. What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:23 PM

The Money Show paid tribute to the late businessman Jabu Mabuza who died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. Many people say that his passing is a huge loss to the country's business community. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, Craig Comrie CEO at Profmed joined us to discuss the progress they have made in vaccinating their members - and tips to deal with the third wave. Then on our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains how and when you should teach your children about money. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa? Shapeshifter, the owner of Fado Art Johan van Zyl

16 June 2021 8:11 PM

Former statistician General of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla speaks on youth unemployment and how it can be mitigated. CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group, Sinelizwi Fakade discusses how they are helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses. Johann van Zyl, owner of Fado Art, a local plant supplier, is our shapeshifter this week. He speaks about how they were able to grow their business after it started operating in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit, to now supplying their succulents at Checkers supermarket stores. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN. Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?

15 June 2021 8:24 PM

Hundreds of people have flocked in KwaZulu-Natal in a desperate search for diamonds that will change their lives. The Money Show  speaks to Dr.  Tania Marshall, president-elect at Geological Society of South Africa to examine the feasibility of minerals found in KZN. Dr. Rashaad Kassim, deputy governor at the South African Reserve bank talks about their growth projection regarding the country's economy . Then Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Flagship Assest Manager dissects whether technology stocks are overvalued compared to consumer goods 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aspen's plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Prof Anton Harber and his relationship with money

14 June 2021 8:17 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen, explains how they plan to rollout at vaccines for the country after the US Food and Drug administration discarded 60 million doses of the J&J vaccines. Momentum Trust plans to release an online will generator in partnership with world-leading will software provider Arken.legal . Then Journalist and adjunct professor of Journalism at Wits Anton Harber talks about his handle on money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's Government gives up majority stake in state airline to Takatso Consortium

11 June 2021 7:15 PM

Tshepo Mahloele, Chairman of Takatso Consortium and Chris Christodoulou,  Aviation & commerce director of  Christodoulou & Mavrikis analyse the decision of SAA being majority owned by a private equity company 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government allows private energy producers to generate additional 100 megawatts of electricity. Corporate SA rolls out support for the elderly to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 8:14 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO of Eskom says government's announcement of additional power to the national grid is what the doctor ordered, and it will help the utility with its challenges to keep the lights on.  Corporate SA speaks on their involvement to support over 60-year-olds to register for Covid-19 vaccines. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why the growth on your investment is always different from the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Growth on your investment vs the growth published in the marketing material by financial institutions

10 June 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business

10 June 2021 7:42 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporate SA rolls out support for over 60s to register for the Covid-19 vaccine

10 June 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Side Hustle - three side hustles

10 June 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | Entrepreneur and author of How to Start a Side Hustle  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

We don't know if there was a bidding process for SAA deal - Mbhazima Shilowa

Business

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in phases. Delays worry Gauteng government

Local

Government calls on SANDF to help Gauteng tackle COVID-19 third wave

Local

EWN Highlights

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

Niger reopens land borders as COVID 'under control'

18 June 2021 7:26 PM

IMF urges top polluters to adopt carbon price floor

18 June 2021 6:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA