Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemi... 27 June 2021 3:39 PM
Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections The variant first identified in India and made its way on our shores in May this year, appears to be more dominant in South Africa... 27 June 2021 1:29 PM
Beer association warns against hard booze ban as SA awaits President's address The President will update the nation on what interventions will be taken, in the coming days, to try to curb the high infection ra... 27 June 2021 12:17 PM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 June 2021 8:50 PM
Ace Magashule accused of 'moving ground' every time he's in trouble African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s lawyer, Advocate Wim Trengrove, has accused the party’s suspended secr... 25 June 2021 12:16 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Politics
Crypto explained - a guide to understanding digital money Collin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to understand how this new $1 trillion electronic currency asset class works. 25 June 2021 8:42 AM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
702 nominated for South African Radio Awards commercial station of the year The largest talk radio station in the country has received more than 10 nominations. Station manager Thabisile Mbete says: 'We app... 24 June 2021 2:06 PM
'It is a gift that I believe I was given': Robert Marawa on being a broadcaster Robert Marawa says he's more than comfortable being in the industry he's been in for over two decades, adding that he's been offer... 24 June 2021 1:34 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
Keshav Maharaj hattrick history: 'This is just reward for all that hard work' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says it is just weird that a second hattrick by a South African cricketer in a Test since Geof... 22 June 2021 2:34 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
WATCH: Jennifer Hudson's releases single 'Here I Am' from Aretha Franklin biopic Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:15 AM
WATCH: Oprah Winfrey celebrates black fathers with OWN #HonoringOurKings special Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 June 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
WATCH: Christiane Amanpour shares ovarian cancer diagnosis with viewers Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 June 2021 10:15 AM
View all World
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
Former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda passes away This is after the 97-year-old hero was admitted to the Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka earlier this week. 17 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Africa
What (and why) you should be teaching your children about money Bruce Whitfield talks to financial adviser Warren Ingram about the role of parents, and schools, in teaching money management. 23 June 2021 6:54 PM
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

23 June 2021 8:20 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytics spoke on factors that led annual consumer inflation to increase to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April . He also explains if the jump will lead to the South African Reserve Bank increasing interest rates. Chris Oosthuizen, founder at Honeybee Heroes talks about honey laundering - and how to differentiate from real and fake honey. Then Bradley du Chenne, CEO at Hippo.co.za is this week's Shapeshifter . 


More episodes from The Money Show

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 

How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins. Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?

24 June 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio 

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a new port authority. What it would take to build a Covid-19 plant

22 June 2021 8:18 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the Transnet National Ports authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena explained the mechanics of this establishment. Helena Barnard, associate professor at Gibs discusses what it would take for South Africa to build its own Covid-19 vaccine plant. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB wealth and Investments spoke about how inflation is affecting your investments. 

Retail confidence jumps to a six year high. Hospitals managing over capacity caused by a Covid-19's third wave.

21 June 2021 8:19 PM

Tshepo Moloi, economist at Bureau for Economic Research explains how the recent improvement in retail numbers do not necessary indicating that the economy is growing. He says the government still needs to implement structural changes.  Dr Richard Friedland CEO at Netcare discusses how hospitals are managing the third wave in Gauteng. Then on Other People’s Money, Colin Coleman, banker and senior fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University speaks about his money mishaps. 

Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations? The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester.

18 June 2021 8:02 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intelligence explains why citizen might by Concerned over government’s planned regulations for data and tech in South Africa. Then, on The Friday File, Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) discusses the transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product. 

Tribute to SA's businessman, Jabu Mabuza. What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:23 PM

The Money Show paid tribute to the late businessman Jabu Mabuza who died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. Many people say that his passing is a huge loss to the country's business community. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, Craig Comrie CEO at Profmed joined us to discuss the progress they have made in vaccinating their members - and tips to deal with the third wave. Then on our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains how and when you should teach your children about money. 

Our jobless youth: what is to be done, South Africa? Shapeshifter, the owner of Fado Art Johan van Zyl

16 June 2021 8:11 PM

Former statistician General of South Africa Dr Pali Lehohla speaks on youth unemployment and how it can be mitigated. CEO at Rocky Park Farming Group, Sinelizwi Fakade discusses how they are helping small scale farmers reach commercial statuses. Johann van Zyl, owner of Fado Art, a local plant supplier, is our shapeshifter this week. He speaks about how they were able to grow their business after it started operating in a rented garage in Bronkhorstspruit, to now supplying their succulents at Checkers supermarket stores. 

Unidentified stones cause a "diamond rush" in KZN. Are technology stocks overvalued compared to consumer good stocks ?

15 June 2021 8:24 PM

Hundreds of people have flocked in KwaZulu-Natal in a desperate search for diamonds that will change their lives. The Money Show  speaks to Dr.  Tania Marshall, president-elect at Geological Society of South Africa to examine the feasibility of minerals found in KZN. Dr. Rashaad Kassim, deputy governor at the South African Reserve bank talks about their growth projection regarding the country's economy . Then Kyle Wales, portfolio manager at Flagship Assest Manager dissects whether technology stocks are overvalued compared to consumer goods 

Aspen's plan to safe SA's Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Prof Anton Harber and his relationship with money

14 June 2021 8:17 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen, explains how they plan to rollout at vaccines for the country after the US Food and Drug administration discarded 60 million doses of the J&J vaccines. Momentum Trust plans to release an online will generator in partnership with world-leading will software provider Arken.legal . Then Journalist and adjunct professor of Journalism at Wits Anton Harber talks about his handle on money. 

Deputy President David Mabuza has requested leave from President Cyril Ramaphosa

Local

Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Local

DBE: Limpopo needs 1 more day to complete vaccine rollout for school staff

27 June 2021 3:49 PM

Still no arrests following Gugulethu mass shooting that claimed 8 lives

27 June 2021 2:06 PM

Kubayi-Ngubane urges public to be cautious as delta variant dominates infections

27 June 2021 1:29 PM

