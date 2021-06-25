Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual looks at what POPI was supposed to do and how it came to be overused.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter Tshepo Mahloele, Harith General Partners’ executive director and chair of the Takatso consortium
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
#LocalRestaurantLove: How you can help your favourite restaurant survive Level 4 Bruce Whitfield talks to Suits & Sneakers CEO Mark Sham about a way to boost restaurants' take out sales during Level 4. 29 June 2021 9:12 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Jacob Zuma was denied the rights that other criminals are afforded - Manyi Mandy Wiener speaks to former President Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the ConCourt judgment. 29 June 2021 1:56 PM
View all Local
IEC: We don't yet know if upcoming local elections will be free and fair The IEC made the submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVID-19. 28 June 2021 3:13 PM
ConCourt to rule on Zuma’s contempt of court matter on Tuesday The state capture commission approached the apex court after Zuma defied an earlier court order for him to appear at the inquiry a... 28 June 2021 11:38 AM
Alcohol groups disappointed, EFF calls for defiance until mass vaccination National Liquid Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were bitterly disappointed by the ban on alcohol trade for two weeks, ca... 28 June 2021 9:21 AM
View all Politics
Transactional trends - the world has changed Article by Ellen Kumwenda Mtine, Head of Cash Management, Transactional Banking, Africa (outside South Africa). 29 June 2021 12:49 PM
'Investment of rolling out vaccines quickly will benefit SA economically' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Discovery Health health policy expert Professor Roseanne Harris about the investment in vaccines. 29 June 2021 10:06 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Business
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Smartwatches with 'pulse oximeters' – sensors that track oxygen levels The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 28 June 2021 7:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 28 June 2021 11:46 AM
WATCH: Duo launch $10,000 treasure hunt to cheer up people Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:31 AM
WATCH: Babes and Mampintsha's reality show 'Uthando Lodumo' trailer released Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 June 2021 9:37 AM
View all Entertainment
SA visitor management start-up WizzPass snapped up by US company The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass, about its acquisition by FM:Systems. 24 June 2021 8:25 PM
SA brothers vanish after reportedly fleecing investors of R54b in Bitcoin The Money Show interviews attorney Darren Hanekom and the FSCA's Brandon Topham about the alleged Africrypt crypto heist. 24 June 2021 6:54 PM
Beware the trap of 'honey laundering' and support local beekeepers Bruce Whitfield talks to the founder of Honeybee Heroes, Chris Oosthuizen, about cheap imports versus quality, local honey. 23 June 2021 7:59 PM
View all World
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
'The last man standing': Africa remembers liberation founding father 'KK' Kenneth Kaunda, affectionately known as KK, became president of Zambia in 1964, when the southern African nation won its independe... 18 June 2021 12:38 PM
View all Africa
'It doesn’t make sense to keep restaurants open at risk to the rest of economy' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Neva Makgetla, a Senior Economist at TIPS. 28 June 2021 7:04 PM
'If it were up to me I'd fully ban public gatherings' - Discovery Health CEO The Money Show gets an update from Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health, on SA's third wave of Covid. 24 June 2021 9:01 PM
Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead? The Money Show talks to investigative journalist Susan Comrie (amaBhungane) about the opposing views of two different departments. 24 June 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 


More episodes from The Money Show

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2

28 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature’s Gold honey

Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins. Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?

24 June 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

23 June 2021 8:20 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytics spoke on factors that led annual consumer inflation to increase to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April . He also explains if the jump will lead to the South African Reserve Bank increasing interest rates. Chris Oosthuizen, founder at Honeybee Heroes talks about honey laundering - and how to differentiate from real and fake honey. Then Bradley du Chenne, CEO at Hippo.co.za is this week's Shapeshifter . 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a new port authority. What it would take to build a Covid-19 plant

22 June 2021 8:18 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the Transnet National Ports authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena explained the mechanics of this establishment. Helena Barnard, associate professor at Gibs discusses what it would take for South Africa to build its own Covid-19 vaccine plant. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB wealth and Investments spoke about how inflation is affecting your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail confidence jumps to a six year high. Hospitals managing over capacity caused by a Covid-19's third wave.

21 June 2021 8:19 PM

Tshepo Moloi, economist at Bureau for Economic Research explains how the recent improvement in retail numbers do not necessary indicating that the economy is growing. He says the government still needs to implement structural changes.  Dr Richard Friedland CEO at Netcare discusses how hospitals are managing the third wave in Gauteng. Then on Other People’s Money, Colin Coleman, banker and senior fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University speaks about his money mishaps. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations? The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester.

18 June 2021 8:02 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intelligence explains why citizen might by Concerned over government’s planned regulations for data and tech in South Africa. Then, on The Friday File, Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) discusses the transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to SA's businessman, Jabu Mabuza. What should you teach your children about money?

17 June 2021 8:23 PM

The Money Show paid tribute to the late businessman Jabu Mabuza who died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 complications. Many people say that his passing is a huge loss to the country's business community. As Covid-19 numbers continue to rise, Craig Comrie CEO at Profmed joined us to discuss the progress they have made in vaccinating their members - and tips to deal with the third wave. Then on our personal finance feature, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains how and when you should teach your children about money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Threats of war by Zuma supporters like Carl Niehaus will come to zero - Vavi

Local

Journalists next in line for COVID vaccinations, govt confirms to Sanef

Local Lifestyle

'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom'

Africa

EWN Highlights

Mngoma accused of taking false oath after signing ‘wrong’ affidavit

29 June 2021 7:58 PM

eSwatini govt defends decision to ban delivery of petitions by protestors

29 June 2021 7:34 PM

COVID cases rise again in Europe with Delta variant

29 June 2021 7:08 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA