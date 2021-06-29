A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act. Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio.
The travel industry bemoans being in another lockdown which directly impacts their business. Veteran journalist, Prof Anton Harber discusses his other interest, whiskey, in this week’s Friday File.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts talk about vaccine protectionism and the private sector's suggestion to take over from government to inoculate citizen. Leigh Spaun, co-owner of School of Rock talks about the expansion of the institute to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses where you can get information on investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature’s Gold honey
Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market
South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform . Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolioLISTEN TO PODCAST
George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytics spoke on factors that led annual consumer inflation to increase to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April . He also explains if the jump will lead to the South African Reserve Bank increasing interest rates. Chris Oosthuizen, founder at Honeybee Heroes talks about honey laundering - and how to differentiate from real and fake honey. Then Bradley du Chenne, CEO at Hippo.co.za is this week's Shapeshifter .LISTEN TO PODCAST
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the Transnet National Ports authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena explained the mechanics of this establishment. Helena Barnard, associate professor at Gibs discusses what it would take for South Africa to build its own Covid-19 vaccine plant. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB wealth and Investments spoke about how inflation is affecting your investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST