EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED} Collecting tax from shrunken tax base
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Edward Kieswitter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM: Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leigh Spaun - Co-Owner at School of Rock
Today at 19:18
ZOOM : Small Business Focus - How to make your business more nimble
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Where can I get good information on investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter The legal battle centres on a half a million-rand donation to Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to become ANC president. 1 July 2021 11:06 AM
WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign The legal battle centres on a half a million rand donation to Ramaphosa's campaign to become African National Congress president. 1 July 2021 9:52 AM
We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals Bongani Bingwa speaks to medical doctors about what they experience on a daily basis in hospitals and private practice. 1 July 2021 9:19 AM
View all Local
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane aligns herself with minority ConCourt judgment on Jacob Zuma The Public Protector was asked about the court’s ruling after releasing reports on the outcomes of a number of investigations by h... 30 June 2021 3:53 PM
Mmusi Maimane: Local govt elections should go ahead as planned The former DA leader has made an oral submission at the inquiry into ensuring free and fair local government elections during COVI... 30 June 2021 2:30 PM
View all Politics
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa The Money Show talks to Martin Kingston (VP, Business Unity SA) about the business sector's call for Ters relief under Level 4. 30 June 2021 7:33 PM
After 8 years, the POPI Act is fully enacted on 1 July 2021 Officially anyway, there are still some issues to resolve. 30 June 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Shark leaping out of water and biting parasailer's leg goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 10:20 AM
WATCH: Picasso painting recovered after 9 years slips to the floor Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 July 2021 9:38 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
Kaizer Chiefs reach historic CAF Champions League final Amakhosi are through on a 1-0 goal aggregate after a 0-0 stalemate against Wydad Casablanca of Morocco at FNB Stadium in Johannesb... 26 June 2021 8:27 PM
'Our role is to bring all stakeholders together,' says new CSA chair Naidoo Lawson Naidoo says it has taken nine years to implement the Nicholson report and it is time to stabilise the administration of the... 23 June 2021 1:23 PM
View all Sport
Seven-year-old racks up R25,000 bill in online games goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:57 AM
WATCH: Was that a slam dunk? Wrestling-themed gender reveal goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 June 2021 8:38 AM
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal” Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sector 28 June 2021 10:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
View all World
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Nigeria's Access Bank launches SA operation with rebranding of Grobank Bruce Whitfield talks to Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola about news from Nigeria, including the renewal of oil majors' licenses. 22 June 2021 8:42 PM
View all Africa
'Outright criminality' makes Rio Tinto declare force majeure at SA operation Bruce Whitfield talks to Business Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard about the suspension of operations at Richards Bay Minerals. 30 June 2021 6:46 PM
As Zuma feels the heat, Nando's sets social media on fire The Money Show speaks to branding expert Andy Rice about Nando's quickfire social commentary on Jacob Zuma's prison sentence. 29 June 2021 8:42 PM
Petrol attendants should be prioritised for vaccination - FRA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Reggie Sibiya, CEO of the Fuel Retailers Association of Southern Africa. 29 June 2021 8:10 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.


More episodes from The Money Show

Business Unity SA’s plea to the government to support distressed employees. Felbridge exports SA’s commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.

30 June 2021 8:22 PM

Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2

28 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature’s Gold honey

Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How AfriCrypt allegedly defrauded investors about R54bn in bitcoins. Why should I have an investment portfolio if I have my own business?

24 June 2021 8:19 PM

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer inflation hits 30-month high to 5.2% in May 2021. The prevalence of honey laundering in SA

23 June 2021 8:20 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytics spoke on factors that led annual consumer inflation to increase to 5.2% in May 2021, up from 4.4% in April . He also explains if the jump will lead to the South African Reserve Bank increasing interest rates. Chris Oosthuizen, founder at Honeybee Heroes talks about honey laundering - and how to differentiate from real and fake honey. Then Bradley du Chenne, CEO at Hippo.co.za is this week's Shapeshifter . 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa launched a new port authority. What it would take to build a Covid-19 plant

22 June 2021 8:18 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the Transnet National Ports authority as an independent subsidiary of Transnet. Transport economist, Ofentse Mokwena explained the mechanics of this establishment. Helena Barnard, associate professor at Gibs discusses what it would take for South Africa to build its own Covid-19 vaccine plant. Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB wealth and Investments spoke about how inflation is affecting your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail confidence jumps to a six year high. Hospitals managing over capacity caused by a Covid-19's third wave.

21 June 2021 8:19 PM

Tshepo Moloi, economist at Bureau for Economic Research explains how the recent improvement in retail numbers do not necessary indicating that the economy is growing. He says the government still needs to implement structural changes.  Dr Richard Friedland CEO at Netcare discusses how hospitals are managing the third wave in Gauteng. Then on Other People’s Money, Colin Coleman, banker and senior fellow and lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University speaks about his money mishaps. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should you be concerned about your government’s planned data and tech regulations? The transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product with Ken Forrester.

18 June 2021 8:02 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD of Atvance Intelligence explains why citizen might by Concerned over government’s planned regulations for data and tech in South Africa. Then, on The Friday File, Ken Forrester co-founder and chair of the Chenin Blanc Association (CBA) discusses the transformation of Chenin into a wine industry luxury product. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

ConCourt finds Ramaphosa did not deliberately lie to Parly on CR17 matter

Politics Local

We are seeing a mess, it's a disaster: Doctors share experience in hospitals

Local

WATCH LIVE: Constitutional Court delivers judgment on Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 vaccination registration opens for people in their 50s

1 July 2021 12:37 PM

SA urges protection of protesters in troubled eSwatini

1 July 2021 12:28 PM

Zondo counts down to final witnesses, says inquiry's work is invaluable

1 July 2021 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA