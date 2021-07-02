Travel sector hits another rough snag thanks to Level 4 lockdown. Friday File: The Queen's Tears( Izintembezi zenkosikazi) Whiskey

The Money Show discusses how AfriCrypt was able to defraud its investors about R54 billion, and if there will be implications for the fraudsters. Susan Comrie, investigative journalist at amaBhungane explained the department of environment, forestry, and fisheries' decision to refuse environmental authorisation on the Karpowerships deal. Then on our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital examines if entrepreneurs should have an investment portfolio

