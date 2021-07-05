Economists predict that lockdown level four will be extended. Salary increases are reportedly 1% lower than it was in April 2020.

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19: SA records 21,427 new cases and 411 deaths The Health Department says 3,819,730 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 8 July 2021 7:12 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody Bongani Bingwa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma about what happened in Nkandla last night. 8 July 2021 6:45 AM
Business interruption claims: 'Insurers profiting while stalling on payments' Insurers are turning their backs on the tourism, hospitality sector says ICA. The Money Show talks to consumer ninja Wendy Knowler 7 July 2021 8:52 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst Mandy Wiener speaks to political analyst Ongama Mtimka about the former president's ongoing contempt of court case. 7 July 2021 1:53 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The party’s national executive committee (NEC), which held a special meeting on Monday, said that inflammatory speeches made by Ca... 7 July 2021 1:37 PM
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA. 6 July 2021 9:01 PM
DebtBusters: South Africans spend more of their salaries on servicing debt DebtBusters found that people applying for counselling with a take-home pay of over R20,000 per month are spending 60% percent of... 7 July 2021 10:53 AM
WATCH: 'You look beautiful wearing a mask' MEC Mazibuko tells passer-by Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 9:05 AM
US woman making tea skill leaves TikTok users bluffed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 July 2021 9:04 AM
It is crisis management time as Covid-19 hits Springbok camp Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says Springboks and Lions medical teams and management are now frantic trying to stem the spre... 7 July 2021 2:14 PM
Gavin Hunt joins the Chilli Boys as head coach Gavin Hunt had led Amakhosi to the CAF Champions League semi-final but the team still gave him the boot and replaced him with form... 7 July 2021 1:49 PM
WATCH: Police launch manhunt for fan who caused massive crash at Tour de France Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 June 2021 9:16 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
WATCH: Ntando Duma drops F-bombs when confronted for using disability parking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2021 8:22 AM
WATCH: Singing babysitter stuns family with her beautiful voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 July 2021 8:49 AM
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. 6 July 2021 7:03 PM
Felbridge exports SA's first commercial shipment of medical cannabis to Europe The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Leslie Zettler, CEO of Stellenbosch-based Felbridge. 30 June 2021 8:35 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
King Mswati III reportedly hiding out in Johannesburg amid protests in eSwatini The king allegedly ran away amid pro-democracy protests sweeping the tiny kingdom. 29 June 2021 7:20 AM
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise on 28 June 2021 10:12 PM
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign. 7 July 2021 7:13 PM
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
The Money Show
Economists predict that lockdown level four will be extended. Salary increases are reportedly 1% lower than it was in April 2020.

Economists predict that lockdown level four will be extended. Salary increases are reportedly 1% lower than it was in April 2020.

5 July 2021 8:14 PM

Economists at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University predict that with the number of cases increasing, the country will stay in lockdown level four for a little longer. Research has shown that employees across different levels, excluding CEOs, saw their median salaries decrease as compared to April 2020. And fashion designer Rich Minsi was The Money Show's guest for Other People’s Money


Bruce full show Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) finally resumes under Level 4. Shapeshifter - Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa

7 July 2021 8:18 PM

Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity SA and Lee-Anne Bac, Director for tourism and travel at BDO discuss the importance of Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) having resumed under a devastating Level 4 lockdown that is haemorrhaging the hospitality sector.  Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa discusses the legacy grandfather AngloVaal’s (AVI) founder.  He tells us about his career path and an episode where sold a business to Warren Buffet and building an airport.

SARS & IRS join forces to fight international crimes. Investment School - How do you assess if selling a stock was a good or bad decision.

6 July 2021 8:15 PM

The South African Revenue Services’ commissioner, Edward Kieswitter discusses their partnership with the United States’ Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation Division to fight tax and economic crimes affecting both countries. EOH woes continue as it fights to avoid possible government blacklisting for past corruption issues. Then Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital is the headmaster in The Money Show’s investment school. He explains how to assess if selling a stock is a good or bad decision. 

Travel sector hits another rough snag thanks to Level 4 lockdown. Friday File: The Queen's Tears( Izintembezi zenkosikazi) Whiskey

2 July 2021 7:09 PM

The travel industry bemoans being in another lockdown which directly impacts their business. Veteran journalist, Prof Anton Harber discusses his other interest, whiskey, in this week’s Friday File.

How vaccine protectionism failed to fight Covid -19. School of Rock continues to "rock on" in SA.

1 July 2021 8:16 PM

Experts talk about vaccine protectionism and the private sector's suggestion to take over from government to inoculate citizen. Leigh Spaun, co-owner of School of Rock talks about the expansion of the institute to Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses where you can get information on investments. 

Business Unity SA's plea to the government to support distressed employees. Felbridge exports SA's commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland.

30 June 2021 8:22 PM

Leslie Zettler, CEO of Felbridge on their export of commercial medical cannabis to Switzerland. Martin Kingston, vice president of Busa discusses their request to the government to continue with Ters benefits while the country is in lockdown level four. Then Paul Behrmann, CEO and founder of Payflex is this week's Shapeshifter.

A challenge to support your favourite local eatery. What can you do? And what does Zuma's 15-month imprisonment mean for SA's economy ?

29 June 2021 8:40 PM

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act.  Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio. 

EOH sued its co-founder Asher Bohbot and other executives. Sun International shuts down all hotels and resorts

28 June 2021 8:42 PM

Stephen Van Coller, CEO at EOH talks to Bruce Whitfield about why they are gunning for their former and current executives that have put the company in disrepute. Sun International Group closes its hotel and resorts due to lockdown alert level four. Then we revisit the trademark dispute story between small honey producer Debbie Power and Food Lover’s Market.

Follow up: Food Lovers' Market versus Debbie Power of Nature's Gold Honey - Part 2

28 June 2021 7:03 PM

Guests: Debbie Power | owner at Nature's Gold honey

Brian Coppin | Founder & CEO at Food Lovers Market

Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator acquires Giraffe, a job matching platform. Friday File: Banhoek Chilli Oil

25 June 2021 7:09 PM

South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to a new record high of 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021, with the majority of people unemployed being the youth. Maryana Iskander, CEO of Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator spoke with Bruce Whitfield about how to tackle youth unemployment and their acquisition of Giraffe, a job matching platform .  Ken Kinsey, CEO at Banhoek Chilli Oil spoke about his love for chilli — and how they make their delicious chili oil. 

Former president Jacob Zuma arrested, spends first night in custody

Local Politics

Claim there would be a civil war is overemphasising Zuma's following - Analyst

Politics

Minister Angie Motshekga pleads for extension as more education staff need jabs

Local

Magashule hails jailed Zuma as a hero during this 'stormy' period

8 July 2021 6:33 AM

eSwatini King not obliged to disclose his business interests, says minister

8 July 2021 6:17 AM

Syria village with language of Jesus prepares for returning pilgrims

8 July 2021 5:52 AM

