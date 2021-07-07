Bruce full show Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) finally resumes under Level 4. Shapeshifter - Bob Hersov, Chairman and CEO of Invest Africa

After the apex court found former president Jacob Zuma guilty of contempt for defying its court order to appear at the Zondo Commission —The Money Show speaks to experts, to analyse if the South African government is finally cleaning up its act. Mark Sham, founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers talks about supporting local restaurants who are in distress due to lockdown alert level four. And Gary Booysen explains building your first stock portfolio.

