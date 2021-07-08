Jacob Zuma’s presidency: When it started going off the rails? Feeding the masses in the age of a pandemic and increasing unemployment.

Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief at News24 analysis Jacob Zuma’s presidency, legacy and when it started going off the rails. Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA talk to Bruce Whitfield about the challenges of a food scheme programme in the middle of a pandemic and high unemployment
Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country. World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.
Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer at PROJECT DYAD
Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guest: Amanda Mohr | Commercial Director at Skynamo
Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers
Guest: Dr. Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund
Jacko Maree, President’s Special Investment Envoy and chair of Liberty discusses how the presidency, and the business sector will try to attract foreign direct investment in the country following a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces in the country. FlySafair’s CEO, Elmar Conradie explains why the airline decided to add more flights to Durban to assist with transportation of supplies. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital shares some tips on investing more overseas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator