Anarchy and looting through an eye of a scenario planner

Today at 12:05
Third wave peak passed; 47 000 vaccines 'lost' in civil unrest
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell has closed the B97 route between Mbekweni/Paarl and Bellville.
Ntomboxolo Makoba - Freelance Journalist at West Cape News
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Ntomboxolo Makoba - Freelance Journalist at West Cape News
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 12:15
Minister Thoko Didiza, and Gauteng MEC for Agriculture, Parks Tau, conduct an oversight visit in agricultural enterprises following violent unrests
Pelani Phakgadi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Pelani Phakgadi, Newzroom Afrika Reporter
Today at 12:23
ANC NYTT visit Phoenix in EThekwini Region following racial killings.
Sizophila Mkhize ANCYL NYTT SPOKESPERSON
Sizophila Mkhize ANCYL NYTT SPOKESPERSON
Today at 12:27
Audio: State Capture commission resumes- Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State.
Today at 12:37
Public sector wage negotiations enter final stretch.
Mugwena Maluleke - Chief negotiator for public sector unions at COSATU
Mugwena Maluleke - Chief negotiator for public sector unions at COSATU
Today at 12:41
National Consumer Commission issues a stern warning to suppliers not to hike prices of essential items.
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 12:45
SJN Hearings: Racsim and victimisation come to the forefront.
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
???
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
